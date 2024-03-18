Pedro Pascal Had 'Less Than $7' -- And Small Role On Buffy The Vampire Slayer Saved His Life!

The beloved Pedro Pascal might be more popular than ever these days — but it took a lot of work for him to get here!

The 48-year-old actor is well known for his work on things such as The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, but he wasn’t always such a household name. For a long time he was just another struggling actor trying to make it work in Hollywood. One early step on that journey? Buffy the Vampire Slayer! Fans know that back in 1999, on the first episode of Season 4 he had a small role as a college student who makes friends with Buffy — only to get turned into a vampire immediately.

The small role just seems like a blip in his career these days — but he says at the time? It saved his life!

After winning two SAG Awards late last month, the Strange Way of Life star spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that at one point he had “less than $7” to his name — and only made it because of Buffy being forever in reruns:

“My entry level [as an actor] lasted about 15 years. We’re talking about being able to see a doctor, getting sick, having surgery, paying my rent … I had less than $7 in my bank account and a residual from Buffy the Vampire Slayer showed up and saved the day.”

Wow!

Thankfully that little check from the drama show made it where he could narrowly avoid homelessness and keep going in the industry. It wasn’t until 2014, though, that he finally got his big break on another hit show — playing Oberyn Martell, the Red Viper of Dorne, on Game of Thrones. After that, he went straight into a leading role for Netflix in Narcos for three seasons, and got lots of movie opportunities — and the rest is history!

