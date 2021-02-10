Wonder Woman 1984 Star Pedro Pascal Lovingly Supports Sister Lux After She Comes Out As Transgender

We couldn’t be happier for Pedro Pascal and his sister, Lux!

The star of The Mandalorian is sharing good news on his Instagram account this week, hours after Lux first broke the amazing news herself: she has officially come out as transgender! And Pedro couldn’t be happier or more proud of her! Love it!

The 45-year-old actor shared Lux’s inspiring journey and major announcement on his own IG account on Tuesday, along with a very heartfelt caption summing up his emotions and pride in his native Spanish. As you can see (below), Lux’s reveal (and Pedro’s share) came from an inspiring new cover story in Ya Magazine:

¡Mi hermana, mi corazón, indeed!

In the Ya profile itself, Lux opens up quite a bit about her transition journey, while revealing she actually began receiving hormone treatment therapy back in July. She is quoted in the profile as saying:

“My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family. It’s almost something that they expected to happen.”

That makes it quite a bit smoother and easier to manage and thrive in, for sure!

Lux, who is one of four siblings (including Pedro) is studying currently at the Juilliard School in New York City with hopes of becoming an actress herself. In fact, she directly hopes to follow in her brother’s footsteps and said as much while noting how much support he has provided for her over the years:

“He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity … [Pedro] even asked me how I felt [after revealing her gender identity to him], because I remember he was a little worried.”

The transition came smoothly for Pedro, too, who apparently told Lux it was “perfect” and “incredible,” further inspiring her to share the news publicly with the rest of the world! Lux had more impactful thoughts about the larger transgender community at hand, too. The aspiring thespian — who previously identified as non-binary before her big reveal here in Ya — summed it up beautifully, saying:

“Moving through the world as a woman is much more simple for me, but I still advocate for non-binary identities to have a space in society. [And now] we need trans activists who are good, smart, informed and who can be strong voices against transphobia, homophobia and racism.”

Amen to that! Such a great feel-good story all around! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!!!

