Peloton Releases Statement As Stock PLUNGES After Shocking And Just Like That... Twist!

And Just Like That… Peloton would like to be let off the hook after that jaw-dropping turn of events in the first episode of the Sex and the City reboot!

MAJOR spoilers ahead if you haven’t watched the first two episodes of the HBO Max series yet!

You’ve been warned!

Mr. Big fans around the world are grieving his unexpected loss in the series opener released Thursday. Chris Noth’s character suffers a fatal heart attack after completing his 1,000th ride on a Peloton bike, instructed by Allegra (played by IRL fitness guru Jess King). In the wake of the shocking twist of fictional events, Peloton stock has taken a very REAL hit!

To combat the bad press, they even released an official statement about Big’s death! On Thursday, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, told the Los Angeles Times:

“I’m sure Sex and the City fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack.”

Condolences aside, Dr. Steinbaum insisted fans shouldn’t blame the workout bike for the untimely death. In fact, she thinks Big’s fitness habits might have prolonged his life! Suzanne continued:

“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

As for those “lifestyle choices” the doctor referenced, diehards will recall that Carrie Bradshaw’s husband had heart surgery for a “blockage” in season 6 episode The Domino Effect. He was supposed to give up cigars, but as they mention in the premiere, he still enjoys one a week — and does again the night of his death.

Steinbaum goes on to say how the tragic end to a fan-favorite character’s life could be a good lesson to viewers. She urged everyone to “talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy.” And get this! She even PROMOTED the bike!

“Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.”

LOLz!! It seems silly, but the need for the promotion may be serious — Peloton’s shares tanked 11% following the dramatic premiere episode!

This isn’t the first time a company has dealt with this exact type of fallout. In 2018, Crock Pot‘s parent company took massive plunge after that episode of This Is Us. But in the end it reportedly gave them a bump up in sales — perhaps proving the old adage that there’s no such thing as bad press!

Peloton clearly doesn’t agree — and who can blame them after their string of PR disasters?

Their Dr. Steinbaum is out doing as much damage control as she can. Speaking to Us Weekly, she added:

“More than 80 percent of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable by changing one’s lifestyle, diet and exercise. While 25 percent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable.”

So why would they agree to this scene?

Innerestingly, Denise Kelly, a spokesperson for the fitness brand, told NBC News that while the company knew their bike would be featured in the highly-anticipated series, they did NOT know the circumstances of the scene! (Bet that would have changed their minds!!)

She explained:

“Due to confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose the broader context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance.”

It appears guest star and instructor Jess King didn’t know the deadly situation either. On the day of the premiere, she enthusiastically shared:

“It’s PREMIERE DAY of @justlikethatmax and I am tickled to have been a part of it. I grew up watching Sex and the City religiously with my mom, it’s one of our favorite shows, so being included in their newest series was a dream come true!”

We wonder how she’s feeling after seeing the full episode!! We bet this is the last time Peloton ever agrees to a cameo without getting a script!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Can you believe the company is getting so much backlash after a fictional storyline?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

