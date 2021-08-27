Are Kim & Kanye Back Together?? She Wore A WEDDING DRESS At His 'Donda' Event -- And Twitter Reacts!

Kanye West knows how to make headlines, that’s for sure!

The Chicago-born rapper went home on Thursday night for another Donda album listening party, this time at the Windy City’s Soldier Field. And during the party, among other wild and crazy moments that have us scratching our head, he really went over the top by going through a faux wedding ceremony with estranged wife Kim Kardashian! Yes, really!

During the show, the Jesus Walks rapper had his recreated childhood home on a stage in the center of the stadium. He also surprised fans with some unannounced and unexpected additions to the tracks he’s been playing at these listening parties. And he really got fans’ attention on the livestream when he LIT HIMSELF ON FIRE for a moment near the end of the performance!

Whoa!

But none of those things were quite as surprising as Kim popping up on stage wearing a long, face-obscuring white veil and a traditional wedding dress. Aren’t these two supposed to be getting divorced or something?! We’re not kidding about the weird wedding vibe, either! The whole thing was over the top! Ch-ch-check out what Kim was wearing on stage (below):

Um… OK!

Definitely not what we expected to see at a Donda listening party! And believe us, we were ready for pretty much anything, knowing Yeezy. Just… not this!!!

Before the conspiracy theorists can jump all over it, TMZ is reporting that the woman underneath the veil really was Kim Kardashian! But no, to answer your next question, the outlet also reports the duo has not gotten back together. Of course, they share four children and were married for nearly seven years before officially divorcing earlier this year. But Kim’s showing out in a wedding dress in this situation was far more a show of support for the former presidential candidate’s new album and not at all about a reconciliation.

Womp, womp!

Still, that didn’t stop Twitter from going CRAZY over what they saw at Soldier Field! Ch-ch-check out just a few of the wildest reactions to the whole Kim-in-a-wedding-dress situation (below):

“Kim and Kanye are the weirdest divorcing couple I’ve ever seen.” “Kanye lit himself on fire and then Kim comes walking back out in a wedding dress??? What the F**K IS GOING ON” “kanye set himself on fire and remarried kim in literally 2 seconds, like bro chill” “Marriage is weird but Kanye and Kim are weirder!” “i dont care what you think about the album… seeing kanye smiling with kim again brought a smile to my face”

Well then!

Oh, and then there’s this:

"ok, Kim, here's the idea: we build the entire final season around your "divorce." then Kanye makes an album/redemption tour where he expresses heartbreak over losing his family…all culminating in a vowel renewal where Kanye lights himself on fire and you're there to save him" pic.twitter.com/VGYDaMeDWh — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 27, 2021

Hey, you know what they say: the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder!

LOLz!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Do U really believe the report that the two aren’t back together?? Was the wedding just an elaborate stunt or something more?! Sound OFF about Kim’s white gown and Kanye’s album listening party craziness down in the comments (below)!

