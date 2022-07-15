Pennsylvania Politician Uses Snooki Cameo To Troll The Heck Out Of Dr. Oz Over His New Jersey Ties!

This is an epic political troll!

Democratic candidate John Fetterman is locked in a tight battle for the Senate seat in that state with Dr. Mehmet Oz — yes, that Dr. Oz — and Fetterman is pulling out all the stops! You see, Dr. Oz has longstanding New Jersey ties. As in, he owns a mansion in New Jersey and has lived there for YEARS. So when he opted to run for Senate representing Pennsylvania, and got former President Donald Trump‘s endorsement along the way, Democrats in the Keystone State were immediately suspicious!

Related: Donald Trump Is Exploiting The Death Of First Wife Ivana Trump – For CASH!

On Thursday, the left-wing response to the daytime TV host’s questionable out-of-state candidacy came in, and it’s EPIC! Fetterman’s campaign got Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to deliver a HIGHlarious Cameo addressed to the TV doctor. The reality TV veteran has been selling videos on her page that start at $300, and it appears that money was well spent, because this one immediately went viral!

In the clip, the MTV legend opened by calling herself a “hot mess”:

“Hey, Mehmet! This is Nicole-Snooki. I’m a hot mess on a reality show, basically, and I enjoy life.”

Snooki then delivers a script about how Oz “moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job.” That’s the issue! It’s not clear if she is completely in on the joke with Fetterman’s campaign, but it doesn’t matter, because the result is great:

“I heard that you moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job, and personally, I don’t know why anyone would want to leave Jersey, because it’s like, the best place ever, and we’re all hot messes.”

And she jokes that Oz will supposedly be “back home in Jersey soon”:

“But I want to say best of luck to you. I know you’re away from home and you’re in a new place, but Jersey will not forget you. I just want to let you know, I will not forget you. And don’t worry, you’ll be back home in Jersey soon. This is only temporary.”

Ha!!!

Watch the clip (below):

Hey @DrOz ???? JERSEY loves you + will not forget you!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/YmaXfMpzUK — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 14, 2022

Gym, Tan, Campaign!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Fox News/YouTube/John Fetterman/Twitter]