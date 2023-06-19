DWTS Alums Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Second Child On Father’s Day!

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are officially parents of two!

The Dancing With the Stars pros welcomed their second child on Sunday, making Maksim’s Father’s Day all the more special! The 43-year-old took to Instagram early Sunday morning to share that it was officially “go time” for him and his love, sharing a picture of her in a hospital bed as they held hands.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump To The World!

He wrote:

“@petamurgatroyd is the fantastic unicorn that she is and I can’t wait for another one of her best creations! She is an absolutely amazing boy mom and about to birth another lucky man into this world. Wish us luck. Happy tears. I can’t wait.”

Hours later, he hopped back on the photo sharing app to show off the sweetest pic of him and his little man, whose face he opted to blur out. He wrote:

“Happy Father’s Day to me! #MadeInPeta”

See (below):

Love!!

Fellow DWTS alums jumped in the comments to share their congrats, with Sharna Burgess writing, “How perfect ,” and Emma Slater commenting, “OMG YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!! On Father’s Day!!!! ” As of now, Peta hasn’t posted anything of her own, but she did share Maksim’s uploads to her Story.

We’re so happy for Peta and Maksim, who also share 6-year-old son Shai! Wishing all the health and happiness in the world!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below?

[Images via Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram & ABC/YouTube]