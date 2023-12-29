General Hospital's Steve Burton Finally Settles Messy Divorce After Wife Had Child With Another Man

Former General Hospital star Steve Burton is officially putting his marriage behind him!

In a divorce that seemed pulled straight from a soap opera, the actor filed for a legal split in July 2022 after 23 years of marriage to hi wife Sheree Gustin. This came just two months after he revealed Sheree was pregnant — but he wasn’t the father! Yeesh!

Putting an end to the messy cheating scandal, a judge has finally signed off on a settlement reached between both parties on Wednesday. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the group finalized the split, agreeing to joint legal and physical custody of their minor children Jack, 17, and Brooklyn, 9. (They’re also parents to 20-year-old daughter Makena.)

The Days of Our Lives star has agreed to pay his ex $12,500 per month in child support — with $10,000 allocated for Brooklyn and $2,500 for Jack. Once the teenager turns 18 at the end of March, that portion of the support will come to an end.

Along with child support, the former couple (who didn’t have a prenup) each agreed to waive all rights to spousal support — but Steve agreed to fork over $50,000 in $2,500-per-month installments to Sheree as retroactive support. So, he’s not totally out of the woods.

While Sheree disappeared from social media amid this scandal, per Us Weekly, she gave birth to the aforementioned baby, a daughter Izabella, in February. She’s since revealed she’s pregnant with her fifth child, due in February 2024, per Page Six. So they got this legal situation settled just in time for her to truly turn the page and begin the new chapter of her family. Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

