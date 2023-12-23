Pete Davidson Suddenly Cancels Several Comedy Shows Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances’!

Pete Davidson won’t be performing on stage for the next few weeks!

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old comedian suddenly canceled several of his comedy shows from now into the new year — much to fans’ disappointment. Pete was set to perform at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Friday and Saturday night. However, they were both called off, just hours before the first show was supposed to start! The outlet claimed the theater sent emails to ticket holders about the news and promised to give a full reimbursement within 30 days.

Related: Pete Has ‘Special Surprise’ Planned For Girlfriend Madelyn Cline’s Birthday!

And the cancellations didn’t stop there! Ticketmaster revealed that the Saturday Night Live alum also scrapped his shows scheduled from December 26 to January 4, meaning anyone in Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Wisconsin won’t get to see him right now. Based on the schedule, the site showed he will still take the stage at the Premier Theater in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

At this time, Pete has not spoken out about the canceled shows — though he has been open about struggling with mental health issues in the past. But many of the venues reportedly posted messages on their website, stating that “unforeseen circumstances” led to the cancellations.

Hmm…

Of course, fans who planned on seeing Pete were very upset over the situation. One person wrote:

“Was literally about to walk out the door for the pete davidson show just to see it was canceled 2.5 hours before the show started….. rip this week is not going my way.”

Another said:

“Was excited to see Pete Davidson tonight but his show just got canceled.”

While we do not know what the “unforeseen circumstances” are, we hope everything is OK with Pete right now. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Netflix Is A Joke/YouTube]