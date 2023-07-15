Peter Dinklage Blasted Disney For Snow White Remake! Here’s What Their ‘7 Dwarfs’ Solution Turned Out To Be...

Disney has stirred up some ire online after pictures from the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake leaked!

Ever since the live-action movie was announced, there has been a ton of controversy surrounding it. In order to diversify the cast, the studio hired West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler for the title role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. However, Peter Dinklage called out Disney for not actually being progressive with the film due to its “f**king backward” depiction of dwarfism. Disney later responded to his criticism, saying:

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

And now, there’s even more drama amid production for the film as some new details have come out. It all started when Dailymail.com published the first pictures from the set of the live-action remake of the Disney classic film. The outlet claimed the photos were captured on Thursday while shooting scenes in Bedfordshire. They showed a diverse group of actors seemingly portraying Snow White’s confidants, who are now known as “magical creatures” in the remake. Notably not seen in the photos was Rachel. You can see the images (below):

EXCLUSIVE Snow White and the Seven… Politically-Correct Companions? https://t.co/gOantUJDEQ pic.twitter.com/Gn8NpFIEKP — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 14, 2023

Afterward, Disney faced a ton of backlash from all corners of the internet. Some conservatives, of course, were upset over the “wokeness” of the casting for the film. However, many were simply outraged over the fact that the company only hired one actor from the dwarfism community, noting that they generally don’t get many opportunities in Hollywood for roles. One social media user even pointed out that Disney basically “chose not to portray” and cut out the titular seven dwarfs, instead of listening to Peter’s main argument that they should not include the problematic “stereotypes” and storyline from the original film.

So what does Disney have to say about the matter? In response to the set leak, a spokesperson for the Mouse House initially told The Daily Beast that “the photos are fake and not from our production,” and wanted a correction from Dailymail.com.

However, the company seemed to backtrack hours later! Daily Beast revealed Disney then claimed the pictures actually were from the production – but they were not official “photos.” They stated to the outlet their first statement was a misunderstanding. Hmm. Dailymial.com also updated their piece to clarify that the images featured two “stand-in” extras for Rachel and actor Andrew Burnap.

Wonder what Peter must think of these on-set images. We’ll have to see how the public reacts to the movie once it’s released next spring. What are your thoughts on the matter, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

