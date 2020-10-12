Phil Collins Splits From Ex-Wife AGAIN, Reportedly Evicting Her After She Secretly Married Another Man!

OK, so if you haven’t been following Phil Collins‘ wild personal drama, there’s a lot to unpack here…

The legendary musician is apparently taking steps to officially evict his ex-wife Orianne Cevey from his Florida mansion after the on-again, off-again couple has now called it quits for good. Well, called it quits “for good” again — they did get divorced over a decade ago. Only this time we think it’ll stick…

See, Cevey allegedly got secretly married to another man in August after telling Collins she was taking a “business trip” to Las Vegas at the time. We told you! Wild stuff…

According to TMZ, Orianne is refusing to vacate the couple’s south Florida mansion despite the fact that she and the In The Air Tonight singer and legendary drummer have now ended things. The pair had originally split all the way back in 2006 after six years of marriage, and officially divorced in 2008, with Collins coughing up nearly $50 million in settlement money for the jewelry designer at the time.

Improbably, the star-crossed lovers reconciled a decade later in 2016, and re-entered their relationship again at that point. (In the meantime, Orianne had married and divorced an investment banker in another particularly expensive legal battle. Yeah.)

Things have gotten considerably more complicated recently, however, as the 69-year-old musician doesn’t want his 46-year-old ex-wife spending another day in paradise after this split — and wants her to leave without another dime of his money. The outlet claims Cevey doesn’t see things that way, and instead wants to re-negotiate their 2008 divorce settlement before she exits the mansion.

Making things even crazier is Orianne’s reported August marriage to that other guy out in Sin City, which she allegedly hid from Collins and explained away at the time as a “business trip.” Seriously! Yeah, it seems like there might be a few trust issues here, to say the least. No word yet on the mystery man’s identity, sadly…

With all that, Collins now wants his former flame out on the street. The musician is reportedly serious enough about it that he “intends to file an eviction lawsuit this week,” according to the outlet. Further muddying the waters here is the fact that the pair shares two teen sons together — Nicholas, 19, and Matthew, 15. Boy, this one has all the elements, doesn’t it?

A rep for the former Genesis drummer did not comment when contacted by People on Monday. Orianne’s attorney, Frank Maister, was nearly as mum, though he did at least give a brief quote on the record to The Sun over the weekend, saying:

“We will deal with Mr. Collins in the courthouse, not the gossip column.”

Well then!

TMZ is further reporting that things could get really ugly between these two, as Orianne is allegedly “threatening to release false and embarrassing accusations about [Collins]” unless he coughs up more money in a re-settlement of their 2008 divorce. No word on how Collins knows this — maybe he can just feel it coming in the air tonight?

His take, reportedly, is that it’s not his problem she’s squandered the fat sack of cash from the first split, and thus not his problem to pay her (again) this time. For what it’s worth, the pair did not legally re-tie the knot upon reconciliation in 2016.

It’s interesting to see the union blow up like this, because back in 2016 when Collins and Cevey first resumed their relationship after that decade-long hiatus, it seemed like they did so with a measured, steady decision-making process in place.

Collins confirmed the reconciliation with People back in February 2016, saying:

“[Getting back together] wasn’t something we wanted to make a song and dance about, but obviously when you have children, there’s two ways you can go. You can go the nasty way or you can go the nice way, and we always went the nice way, and we realized we missed each other.”

So sweet! …well, for a bit anyway.

What do U make of this, Perezcious readers?! An eviction notice is cold, but maybe warranted based on the reporting?? And seriously, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH THAT SECRET WEDDING?!?!

Sound OFF about Collins and Cevey’s brazen breakup battle down in the comments (below)…

[Image via JLN Photography/WENN/PBS NewsHour/YouTube]