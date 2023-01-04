Phoebe Bridgers' Troubled Relationship With Her Father Inspired Her Song Kyoto -- Here's How She Reacted To His Death

Phoebe Bridgers just revealed her father has passed away.

In a somber Instagram post on Tuesday, the 28-year-old musician shared a sweet throwback pic of herself with short, pink hair… sharing earbuds to listen to music with her poppa. She simply captioned the upload:

“rest in peace dad”

See the message (below):

While she didn’t reveal any details regarding his death, Phoebe had previously indicated a rough relationship with her father. In a September 2019 interview with GQ, she explained that her parents divorced when she was 20, following his abusive behavior and a “drug thing” during her childhood.

She later opened up to NPR in 2020, where she said he was, “emotionally unavailable, but very present in a weird way.”

Additionally, her song Kyoto is famously about her dad, which she told NPR was a good way for her to address their difficult relationship. She explained at the time:

“It’s nice to not feel, like, emotionally trapped all the time with stuff that you carry into your life. Like, I think I was angry for a long time, and… the song is basically about, like, not being angry anymore.”

Kyoto seemingly gives the endpoint of their relationship in the heartbreaking lyrics:

I don’t forgive you

But please don’t hold me to it

Born under Scorpio skies

I wanted to see the world

Through your eyes until it happened

Then I changed my mind

Listen (below):

Our hearts go out to Phoebe and her family during this difficult time. Rest in peace.

