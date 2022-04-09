Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies At 24 After Being Struck By Dump Truck

Sad news for football fans…

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has tragically passed away after being struck by a car in Florida on Saturday. He was just 24 years old.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda told The Associated Press that the football player was killed on Saturday morning after he exited his car on the westbound side of Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale. According to CBS Miami, the department said that Haskins was “attempting to cross the westbound lanes” on a “limited access facility for unknown reasons” when he was suddenly hit by a passing dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related: Journalist Eric Boehlert Dies In Horrific Bike Accident



The Ohio State University alum’s agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN that he had been in Boca Raton, Florida, to train with his fellow teammates at the time of the accident. Following the tragic news, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered his condolences to Haskins’ family “during this difficult time,” expressing:

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

The athlete actually had just signed a one-year deal to stay on with the Steelers three weeks before his death. Previously, Haskins played for the Washington Commanders for two seasons. Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera shared in a statement how ‘heartbroken’ he is over the news:

“I am absolutely heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr. Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him. This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time.”

It is such a tragedy what happened here. Our hearts go out to all of his friends, family, and teammates as they mourn his sudden loss. Rest in peace, Dwayne…

[Image via ESPN/YouTube]