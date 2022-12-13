Police Find Pregnant Girlfriend's Body Decomposing While Arresting Man For ANOTHER Murder

Montgomery County Police Department thought they’d finally come to the end of a murder case — what they didn’t expect is to find another victim during the arrest…

Torrey Moore was already in hot water with Maryland police last week when he was named the prime suspect in the killing of a gas station employee. According to Chief Marcus Jones, the 38-year-old was seen picking up items from the clerk counter at a Shell station when he began throwing them at 61-year-old employee Ayalew Wondimu. The clerk retaliated and picked up a metal pole and “attempted to strike” the customer — but Moore retaliated and pulled out a gun, shooting Wondimu at “point blank range”.

Police responded to the altercation and quickly narrowed down their search for the suspect to an apartment building across the street. They were able to detain Moore without incident, and it looked like a case closed — but it was at this point things took a horrifying turn.

While performing a warranted search on the perp’s apartment they discovered a gruesome scene — the body of a pregnant woman lie “in an advanced stage of decomposition.” According to a press release:

“Moore gave statements to detectives that he had been in a relationship with the person located inside the apartment. He also stated that the victim was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.”

Chief Jones said Moore waived his Miranda rights and “made statements implicating himself in the murder on Wondimu.” Moore also allegedly stated he and his deceased girlfriend had gotten in a fight “about one month prior” that led to her death.

Just awful. How could he just let someone’s body rot in the place he lived? How did no one notice the smell?!

The woman’s body was transported to a medical examiner and is currently having an autopsy performed according to the police chief. Her identity will be released after positive identification and next of kin notification:

“We’re at the very early stages of this investigation, and trying to understand her family history, much about her, what has been occurring between these two individuals over the past, during the course of their relationship, and what would have occurred that would have warranted someone’s dead body to be in the apartment for a very lengthy period of time and not contact authorities. That raises a lot of concerns for us. So we’ve got a lot of work to do, to follow up with this particular investigation.”

Initially, Moore was arrested and charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm, but now he’s facing more charges after his girlfriend’s manner of death is confirmed. According to WJLA, the 38-year-old began his first court appearance Monday for a bond hearing.

Such a horrific and unthinkable crime. Our hearts go out to the families of Ayalew and the currently unidentified woman. We hope they get the justice they deserve.

