TikTok Star & Hooters Waitress Ali Spice Reportedly Killed At 21 In Horrific Car Crash

TikTok star Ali Spice has been taken far too soon…

The influencer had nearly one million followers on her since-deleted TikTok, where she often posted stories about life as a Hooters waitress. She was only 21 years old.

According to reports, Spice — whose real name was Ali Dulin — died in a car accident in Florida on Monday, according to a report in the US Sun. Police have yet to release any details or even confirm an accident occurred.

Regardless of detail, the social media star’s death does seem to have been confirmed by her loved ones. By Monday afternoon, her friends and fellow influencers were flooding social media with heartbreaking tributes to the young woman taken far too soon.

Fellow Instagram influencer Ariane Avandi was one of the first to write about Ali’s crushing loss. In a post published early Monday afternoon on the social media app, Avandi wrote:

“Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel right now… Ali you are one of the most vibrant, beautiful inside & out, genuine, loving souls I’ve had the privilege of knowing. You are an amazing friend and incredibly talented and passionate woman. I will never forget the impact you made on my life and everyone’s for just being YOU!!”

The mournful social media star continued:

“You always uplift others and bring genuine joy into everyone’s life. Even though I am completely devastated rn every single memory I have of us makes me smile and laugh. You are Love and Light. I love you forever and ever. Earth lost a real life angel… rest in peace I love you so f**king much”

As you can see (below), Ariane also shared a series of old snaps taken with Ali:

Another bereaved pal also opened up on Insta. Fellow IG influencer and Hooters co-worker Laine Farrell also shared her grief over Ali’s death:

“can’t believe this honestly. we shared the same hooter birthday, both scorpios who are obsessed with hello kitty, pink and cats. you JUST turned 21. life is crazy. you were such a f**king gem. you did whatever you wanted and never cared what anyone thought, I admire that so much. i love you forever spice. rest In peace sweet girl. i miss you already xoxo”

So awful.

Farrell also shed some light on what happened to Ali. In a series of IG Stories published later on Monday, she posted a screenshot of a man’s Facebook profile, as well as a FB page of a Florida business.

Along with it, she alleged that man was responsible for a car accident that killed Ali and several others. In one of the IG Stories, Farrell re-posted a message from a separate Facebook user who claimed:

“This is the man who killed my brother and two others and fled the scene. Left two others critically injured. He is on the run”

Farrell then added her own message on top of it:

“I don’t know if this is true but until I know any different please find this man … He just deleted his facebook so anything help’s [sic]”

Then, in a second message showing the man’s purported business location, Farrell added:

“it’s disgusting man drove on the wrong side of the road hitting ali and her friends head on. he killed 3 people and left multiple people in critical condition in the hospital then had the nerve to drive off and run away. I want justice”

Wow.

Of course, we are not going to re-share the posts of the man’s identity. Farrell’s allegations are as yet unconfirmed. As noted (above), police have thus far given no indication about what may have happened. But even if it’s true, that’s for the authorities to figure out.

Circumstances aside, this is obviously such a sad situation. We send our love and condolences to Ali’s friends, family, and loved ones during this awful time.

R.I.P.

