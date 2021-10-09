Police Say No Physical Evidence Has Been Found Linking Brian Laundrie To Carlton Reserve Area

It appears the intensive search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve is continuing to come up short.

As you know, police have been looking for the person of interest since before his fiancé Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming three weeks ago. His parents recently switched up the story of when Brian went missing, with police confirming that an abandoned vehicle notice was placed on a Ford Mustang belonging to the Laundries on September 14 at one of the reserve entrances. This means he technically left a day before the two initially claimed he went on a hike.

And on Friday, North Port Police Spokesman Josh Taylor told CNN that authorities have yet to find any physical evidence of the 23-year-old inside the wilderness area in Florida at this time. However, they still plan on scouring the sprawling space until clues to his whereabouts are uncovered. The representative also confessed to NewsNationNow.com that he feels authorities could be searching for a long time:

“We need to find something. I think there’s so much attention on this. I don’t know that this case would ever get to be a cold case. We’ll continue to search. You know, we could be searching that Carlton Reserve and nearby lands for a long, long time.”

Here’s hoping they come up with something then — or better yet find Brian! But seriously, you would think at this point the cops would start expanding their search elsewhere since they’re seemingly hitting dead ends.

