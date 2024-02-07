Actress Faked Her Own Death In Publicity Stunt -- For Cancer Awareness?!

Poonam Pandey definitely knows how to get people talking about her…

Last week, an eye-catching post was uploaded to the Instagram account of the Indian actress — announcing her death! It read:

“This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared. ”

Whoa. Absolutely devastating, right? And she was so young, just 32!

Well, fans didn’t have to sit in sorrow for long. Because just one day later, the 32-year-old appeared alive and well on camera — and revealed her death was FAKED to generate conversation about the deadly disease! She said:

“I’m alive. I didn’t die because of cervical cancer. Unfortunately I cannot say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer. It is not because they couldn’t do anything about it, because they had no idea what to do about it. I’m here to tell you that unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is preventable. All you have to do is you have to get your tests done and you have to get [the] HPV vaccine. We can do all this and more to make sure there is no more life lost to this disease.”

Ummm, WTF? We love the overall message about health screenings and check-ups, but she went about it in probably the most controversial way possible!

Fans were NOT very pleased, either. And that prompted her to follow up with another video acknowledging and apologizing for the “extreme” stunt. But she proudly added:

“Suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren’t we?”

Well, yeah, we suppose we are all talking about it now.

What are YOUR thoughts on this one?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Poonam Pandey/Instagram]