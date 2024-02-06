King Charles' Cancer Was 'Caught Very Early' -- And The Prognosis Is Reportedly Good!

King Charles III is staying positive about his cancer diagnosis.

On Monday, the Palace announced the 75-year-old was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer, and noted that it was discovered while he was in the hospital for an unrelated enlarged prostate procedure. While Charles will be unable to attend any public engagements for the foreseeable future, he still intends to carry on his responsibilities and conduct some in-person meetings — suggesting he’s remaining hopeful about the future.

According to DailyMail.com on Monday night, the monarch was informed of his health condition early last week and insisted on going to church on Sunday, where he waved at well-wishers. He’s continued to surprise his close circle by continuing on “business as usual” with a source telling the outlet:

“The King has elected to make his diagnosis public once the schedule of treatment had begun, noting that as Prince of Wales he was patron of a number of cancer-related charities. In this capacity, His Majesty has often spoken publicly in support of cancer patients, their loved ones and the wonderful health professionals who help care for them. His Majesty is grateful to his medical team for their expert care and swift intervention, is wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Related: Shannen Doherty Offers Hopeful Cancer Update After Trying ‘Miracle’ Treatment!

More specific details about Charles’ treatment have not been shared publicly yet, with a royal aide explaining:

“No further details are being shared at this stage, but His Majesty is receiving expert care and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

That said, insiders are shedding light on the condition — and they believe the prognosis is good! A family friend said the monarch is “hugely positive” despite the scary diagnosis. Plus, it helps that the cancer is apparently still in an “early” stage, with the insider sharing:

“From what I know he is up and about as usual and he is so positive that you wouldn’t know he even had a condition. Luckily it has, as far as anyone can tell, been caught very early.”

Well, that’s a relief. Charles is also receiving top-notch medical care, of course. The friend added:

“In terms of the treatment he is getting, the treatment for all cancers have come on in leaps and bounds in recent years. The specialist ones they conduct now are incredibly sophisticated. He and his doctors are very, very positive. I think it is something he may share more on in the future if he wants to but for the moment he wants to concentrate on his treatment and the work in hand.”

Another family insider insisted His Majesty was not stepping back from public duties because of the condition, or that he is too frail to do so, but to “minimize in-person contact” since his treatment puts him at risk of medical issues. But they went on:

“Obviously it is a shock but he is really doing very well.”

As you can imagine, the patriarch is upset about having to let people down, with a royal aide noting that he “regrettably” had to postpone several visits:

“His Majesty would like to apologise to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence.”

We bet everyone understands the importance of him prioritizing his health and family right now!

While the royal family has yet to provide more details on the King’s health, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also expressed a positive outlook on the medical ordeal, saying on BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday:

“Obviously, like everyone else, shocked and sad, and just all our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early.”

Hoping that the father of two “gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery,” the politician added:

“That’s what we’re all hoping and praying for, and I’m of course in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal.”

Per DM intel, it is believed Charles will continue to be available for Privy Council meetings and his weekly meetings with the Prime Minister, though arrangements will be made if doctors advise him not to conduct them in person.

While Charles will be out of the spotlight for a bit, his wife Queen Camilla intends to move forward with work as planned. In fact, she even attended the opening of a new Maggie’s cancer center in London last Wednesday — even with the knowledge of her husband’s private battle. According to a source, she told people at the Royal Free Hospital that her partner was “getting on, doing his best,” with the insider adding:

“Full credit to her. She has been marvellous.”

Princess Anne will also be stepping up to carry out investitures during this time, and Prince William is expected to get back to work on Wednesday following a hiatus to care for Princess Catherine, who is recovering from her own surgery.

Per the outlet, Palace aides have also shared that Charles will continue to receive red boxes and process state documents during his treatment, and he will not need to appoint counsellors of state at this time. Still, other working members of the royal family may undertake additional duties for the King, but it is believe planning for future state visits will continue when possible. Wow!

This is all about as good of news as you can get after a diagnosis like this. For what it’s worth, though, the condition is serious enough for Prince Harry — who hasn’t seen his father in months — to head to the United Kingdom right away. So, that says a lot. Clearly, all of Charles’ family members want to be by his side and near to his person during this difficult time, and they surely hope to be able to help and support him in whatever way possible through it all.

We’ll be keeping them all in our thoughts and prayers as Charles undergoes treatment. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]