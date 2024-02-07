Travis Kelce Worried Taylor Swift Might NOT Make It To The Super Bowl?!

Will Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl or not?!

As we previously reported, she’s planning to come. And she can make it from her last show of The Eras Tour in Tokyo on Saturday to Las Vegas to watch Travis Kelce play against the San Francisco 49ers in the big game the following day — with some time to spare, thanks to crossing the international date line. An insider for Page Six even confirmed Taylor would return to the States in time to support the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, spilling:

“It’s a brutal flight, but she’ll get on her plane right after the concert.”

But if you ask her boyfriend, he doesn’t seem 100% confident she’ll be able to pull it off!

Related: Patrick Mahomes ‘Happy’ To Be ‘A Little Bit A Part’ Of Travis & Taylor’s Relationship!

During a press conference in Sin City on Wednesday, Extra asked Travis some Tay questions. First, had the 34-year-old pop star given him a “Super Bowl pep talk” recently. His answer? Not yet! He explained Taylor was “focused on entertaining the crowd” in Japan before quickly dropping this detail:

“The Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it.”

Whoa! Clearly, Travis doesn’t appear to be sure Taylor will attend the game! But we’ll have to see if she’ll prove him wrong and show up! However, don’t expect anyone to be tracking her private plane to see if she’s on the way ahead of time — not after she sent a cease and desist to the college student running the @TaylorSwiftJets! Watch the press conference (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Taylor will make it to the game? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via extratv/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]