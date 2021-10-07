Ex Porn Star Accused Of Murdering Her Baby Before Dumping Body On Supermarket Counter

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A former porn star has been arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing her 2-year-old son to death and dumping his body at the checkout counter of a grocery store in Italy.

According to reports, Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs burst into a Lidl supermarket in the town of Citta della Pieve on Friday and screamed for help as she put her son Alex Juhasz’s body on top of the checkout counter.

The toddler had reportedly been stabbed nine times across his chest and neck; he was pronounced dead at the scene. The 44-year-old Hungarian woman was initially treated by health workers at the scene but was later cuffed and charged with murder after a knife was found in her handbag.

Later that night, investigators found the boy’s bloodied T-shirt, which was punctured with nine holes, and his mother’s jumper at an abandoned building nearby. CCTV footage reportedly didn’t reveal any other suspects present at the crime scene aside from the child’s mother. While the alleged crime itself was not captured on camera, Bradacs was filmed both arriving at and leaving the scene.

Authorities believe the grisly crime was an act of revenge against Alex’s father, Norbert Juhasz, as he and the former adult actress are separated and had been embroiled in a bitter child custody dispute.

After her ex was granted custody of Alex by a Hungarian court last month, Katalin reportedly fled to Italy with the boy. Norbert got police involved after a photo of his dying son was reportedly sent to his phone through WhatsApp by Bradacs shortly before she went to the supermarket with the boy’s body.

Bradacs was taken into questioning following her arrest, and reportedly gave officers three contradictory accounts of the events before deciding to keep quiet per the suggestion of her attorney, Enrico Renzoni. She reportedly told police repeatedly:

“I did not kill my son.”

The suspect — who also has an 18-year-old son living in Hungary — had been residing at a Tuscan home belonging to a man who managed the now-shuttered nightclub where she used to work. Witnesses reported that she was allegedly mistreating her son the day before his tragic death.

The investigation is ongoing. Our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones.

