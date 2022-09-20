Pregnant Texas Woman Killed The Day Before Her Baby Shower

A Texas woman was shot and killed Friday evening. Sadly, she was eight months pregnant.



Jennifer Hernandez was just like any new mother: cherishing her last days of pregnancy, gearing up for her baby shower the next day, and likely celebrating her position in life overall. But that was all taken away in the blink of an eye.

While out and about with her 17-year-old boyfriend late last week, Jennifer sat as he unassumingly pumped gas. As they wrapped up and exited the Shell gas station on Airtex Drive in Houston, bullets suddenly came raining down on them, fatally wounding the mother-to-be, according to local authorities. In her final moments, the 20-year-old called her mother, according to Rick, a witness who ran to their aid. He explained to ABC13:

“She was on the phone with her mom and kept saying, ‘I’m not going to make it, Mom.’”

Related: Gabby Petito’s Parents Speak Out One Year After She Was Found Dead

Could you imagine receiving that call from your child? The continued:

“I called 911 and told them get the ambulance because she was shot in the face.”

He explained he heard about seven gunshots, and saw the assailant’s car as it sped off, which was a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows and paper license plates. He revealed:

“[Suspect’s vehicle] just flew off. It just kept on going. Like they didn’t want to be part of it. Understandably, they don’t want to be part of it because they don’t want to be caught for the ignorance they did.”

He added:

“Her mom kept saying, ‘Where are you, where are you?’ I told her the area we were at and the cross street. I said, ‘This is where we are. Get here because I don’t think she’s going to make it. She’s telling you she’s not going to make It. I am pretty sure she’s not going to make it.’”

Hernandez’s boyfriend was shot twice, but miraculously survived the incident. Rick noted:

“He rolled out of the car, the back door, and kept saying, ‘Please help my girlfriend, please help my girlfriend.’”

It’s unclear if he was the father of Jennifer’s baby. An additional witness, who chose to remain anonymous, told ABC13 the injured young man was wearing a ski mask at the time of the shooting. They explained:

“It’s black. It covers his head all the way down to his forehead. You were only able to see his eyes. It comes all the way down to his chin area.”

Related: Missing Georgia Mother’s Chilling Final Message To Daughter Provides Clue For Case

The unnamed boyfriend told the Harris County Sheriff’s Office the mask was COVID-19 related. Sergeant Ben Beall theorized the shooting may be the result of a road rage incident, explaining:

“According to the driver, he said there was no interaction before that. They did stop at the gas station just west of us here, and he said he has no idea where the vehicle came from. It just came out of nowhere and started shooting at him.”

Jennifer and her unborn son sadly succumbed to the injuries. As of now, authorities are still looking for the suspect and no arrests have been made. A GoFundMe has been organized in her honor to help the Hernandez family with funeral expenses. Rest in peace.

Share your support in the comments (below).

[Images via Eryka Lizama/GoFundMe, GunMemorial, & ABC13 Houston/YouTube]