Prince Andrew Accused Of Taking Part In Underage Orgy On Jeffrey Epstein's Island

There are not many new allegations in the Jeffrey Epstein document dump. But we did see something about Prince Andrew we don’t think we’ve seen reported before.

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has long said she was trafficked to the royal multiple times. Andrew was well known to have palled around with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell — pretty impossible to deny. He has denied taking part in anything illegal, though not at all convincingly. The Duke infamously said in a BBC interview that he couldn’t have been sweaty as had been described because he could no longer sweat due to an old war injury. He implied a photo of him with Ghislaine and a much younger Virginia was photoshopped. That kind of thing.

We suppose it was only a matter of time before more allegations came out about him. After all, Virginia was not the only girl recruited by Epstein and Maxwell.

In the unsealed documents obtained by multiple outlets, one accuser — whose identity is still protected as Jane Doe #3 — says she too was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was still underage. In fact, she claims one of those times was on Epstein’s Little Saint James — aka “Pedophile Island” — as part of an orgy with multiple underage girls!

The document reads:

“For instance, one such powerful individual Epstein forced Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Andrew (aka Duke of York). Jane Doe #3 was forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations: in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell’s apartment), in New York, and on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls).”

Jane says she was recruited by Maxwell when she was just 15 years old. The filing continues:

“Epstein instructed Jane Doe #3 that she was to give the Prince whatever he demanded and required Jane Doe #3 to report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse. Maxwell facilitated Prince Andrew’s acts of sexual abuse by acting as a ‘madame’ for Epstein, thereby assisting in internationally trafficking Jane Doe #3 (and numerous other young girls) for sexual purposes.”

The document notes:

“Epstein’s purposes in ‘lending’ Jane Doe (along with other young girls) to such powerful people were to ingratiate himself with them for business, personal, political, and financial gain, as well as to obtain potential blackmail information.”

The allegation is from a 2014 legal filing in which Jane Does #3 and #4 requested to be included in the case against the US filed under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act. The lawsuit was because of the disturbing non-prosecution agreement the US gave Epstein — the so-called “sweetheart deal” granted by Donald Trump‘s future Secretary of Labor, Alexander Acosta. But that’s obviously a whole other story…

The document dump also corroborates a previously reported story in which Prince Andrew groped another victim. Johanna Sjöberg says in her deposition that Maxwell had a puppet of Andrew which she touched to the Virginia’s breast — and the real Andrew followed suit and grabbed Johanna’s breast in kind:

“I sat on Andrew’s lap and they took the puppet’s hands and put it on Virginia’s breast, and so Andrew put his on mine.”

That allegation first surfaced in 2020, though it never got as much traction as Virginia’s claims.

Again, this is far from the first time we’ve heard allegations of Andrew’s participation in the sex trafficking of minors. Disturbingly, the only consequences he’s faced so far are, essentially, having to do less work in the family business.

What do YOU think should be done about Prince Andrew??

