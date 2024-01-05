Mama June Shannon Says She’s Following Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Dying Wish!

Mama June Shannon says her late daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell had one final wish — and it involved her daughter’s living arrangements.

Days after the reality TV star was granted temporary full custody of her 11-year-old granddaughter Kaitlyn, she’s opening up about how Anna’s dying wish was for exactly that. Speaking with The US Sun on Thursday, the 44-year-old dished that the day before Anna died of stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, she told her ex-husband Michael Cardwell’s mother that Kaitlyn was NOT going to live with him after her death. June told the outlet:

“He has no legal rights to Kaitlyn. For the first time ever, she stood up to them, she even told Michael the same.”

Recently, June and Michael have been caught up in a legal battle over the little one’s custody. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star was granted emergency guardianship over her after Anna died last month, but Michael then sued for custody claiming he’s the one who’s been in her life more — despite not being the biological father. He and Anna do, however, share 8-year-old Kylee, over whom he does have full custody now.

June added:

“The Michael thing is about money, and Kaitlyn ain’t a money symbol. Kaitlyn wants to be raised by her biological family.”

The mother of four added that she wishes Anna would have sorted out official custody arrangements prior to her passing, but that it was “a hard thing” for her to do:

“We are following the wishes. At the end of the day, I wish she would have done it when she was alive but she didn’t. It was a hard thing for her. And I get where she was at with that. She struggled, but she let everybody know how she felt, especially at the end.”

Anna and Kaitlyn had apparently been living with June for “approximately one month before her passing,” according to legal docs obtained by Radar Online earlier this week, But Michael’s lawyer insists that they were never made aware of any wishes for post-mortem custody:

“I have not heard anything to that effect. I have seen no documentation as far as any final wishes for Ms. Cardwell.”

As we stated, June was only granted temporary full custody but is set to continue the battle for permanent custody in a future hearing.

