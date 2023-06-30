Prince Harry & William Appear (Sort Of) Together In Award Ceremony Honoring Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Prince William aren’t exactly putting their differences aside — but they are able to come together for a common cause. As long as they don’t have to be together together…

The brothers both participated in the latest ceremony for the Diana Award. The award, named after the Harry and Wills’ late mother, Princess Diana, strives to highlight young people who make a difference in others’ lives. This week’s annual ceremony honored 189 youngsters from 31 different countries, and Diana’s two boys did their part in showing their appreciation to the younger generation.

Of course, they were never in a room together to do it… New videos of both the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales were shown as part of the virtual ceremony, which is all online. That’s one way to get both princes to show up!

William helped open the ceremony and was introduced by former Legacy Award winner Hannah Hodgson. While praising the 189 new winners and the “challenges they have overcome,” he said:

“What unites them is their courage, compassion and a relentless dedication to improving the lives of others. Today, we recognize the power of all young people — the power to challenge the status quo, to confront injustice, and to inspire meaningful change.”

He then took a moment to congratulate the new recipients:

“To all the award recipients, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your accomplishments are a testament to your passion and commitment to creating positive change. You are an inspiration to everyone. And to everyone watching all these stories remind us why organizations like The Diana Award are so important. It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world.”

Wrapping up his introduction, the 41-year-old royal said he’s “proud” to continue Diana’s legacy:

“A belief shared by my mother, and one I am proud to continue in her name. To all the award recipients, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your accomplishments are a testament to your passion and commitment to creating positive change. You are the torchbearers of hope and inspiration, lighting the way for others to follow.”

Harry, on the other hand, appeared about halfway through the ceremony, and spoke about his and William’s mother as he introduced another group of award recipients:

“When someone steps up to be of service, they automatically join this collective. No one is ever a conduit for change alone. Each one of us has the ability to help create a more equitable world. The brilliant Award recipients we’re honoring today are proof of that. They exemplify the notion that when we use our voices, change can happen. As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people. She recognized their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society.”

The 38-year-old went on to express his “hope” in the younger generation coming together for what’s right:

“Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today. So many of the numerous challenges that we face disproportionately affect young people and, of course, their futures. Whether it’s climate change, mental health, or systemic injustices, the obstacles can sometimes seem overwhelming. But, what gives me hope is the collective power we possess when we work together — the strength in the diversity of voices and perspectives that encompass.”

Earlier this month, Harry met a group of kids in a Diana Award Conversation for Change meeting along with CEO Tessy Ojo in Los Angeles. This was a huge deal — it was the first time the organization held a meeting outside of the UK. Ojo dished to People on Friday about the Princes’ involvement in the organization:

“They want to walk in their mother’s footsteps. We are very grateful and privileged that we continue to have both their support in supporting young people on a personal level. They understand how these young people are passionate about social change.”

The CEO also assured that even when Harry and William aren’t around, they are passionate about the cause:

“And I know that even when we don’t see them on screens, when we don’t shout it from the rooftops and when there’s no presence I know for sure that they are committed to this charity. It’s always a privilege to show the world a little bit of that from time to time.”

Ojo went on to say the award recipients themselves are extremely passionate about the charity, and it’s making big strides each year:

“[The young recipients] are not afraid to tackle big, big issues. When we first started the Diana Award, there were many cute projects. There were lots of lovely cute projects often locally based. Now, what we see increasingly this cohort is young people tackling huge systemic issues that perhaps governments are still grappling with … The award is as much about nurturing the honorees on their ongoing work, helping them we want to nurture these young people. We want to help them. We want to amplify the work they’re doing. We want to build their skills so that they have greater impact in their community.”

And although it’s terrible these young change makers tend to receive lots of online hate and isolation from others, the whole group is committed to making sure their voices are heard and that they know they matter:

“That’s what drives us is ensuring too that mental wellbeing is being prioritized and they know how to step off the treadmill when they need to. We support young people beyond getting the award. To make sure that we are giving them the tools, and resources and making sure they’re building their capacity to have greater impact. They are not fighting for themselves, they’re fighting for a better society.”

So awesome! See BOTH brothers putting their tense quarrel aside enough to do their part — all while keeping a whole ocean between them (below)! Prince William’s address begins at the 4:34 mark while Harry’s convo can be seen at about 23:47:

