Prince William Carrying On With Royal Duties Amid Princess Catherine Photoshop Scandal!

Prince William isn’t pulling back from royal duties despite the scandal surrounding Princess Catherine!

On Monday, the Prince of Wales was busy with work even as things melted down online for his wife. After being photographed alongside the Princess of Wales in a car leaving Windsor Castle to head to the Commonwealth Day service in London, William also made a stop at Frameless London. There, he celebrated the Earthshot Prize Launchpad, a new initiative to connect his Earthshot winners, finalists, and nominees to investors and philanthropists who can help scale their missions.

In photos shared to his official Instagram account, the 41-year-old could be seen giving a speech and happily mingling with the guests. And he was BEAMING! You’d never know the mess going on at home! Look (below)!

Not a care in the world! Is he just putting on an act for the public? Or does he really not give a f**k about the drama?!

As Perezcious readers know, Kate Middleton came under fire for releasing a highly photoshopped picture of herself and three kids over the weekend. Then, she later took the blame for the poor editing job. The controversy has only made fears about her health and well-being worse amid her recovery from a mysterious surgery. But with Kensington Palace refusing to release the original photo and William attending royal events like nothing has happened, it’s clear The Firm is trying to keep calm and carry on like nothing is wrong! Interesting ploy…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

