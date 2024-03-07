Prince Harry & King Charles Have Taken 'Baby Steps' Toward Reconciliation, But...

Things between Prince Harry and Prince William might be as bad as ever, but the Spare author is making more progress with his father King Charles III!

A palace insider has good news to share amid the Duke of Sussex’s feud with His Majesty. Speaking to People on Thursday, they claimed the estranged father and son have taken “baby steps” toward mending their broken relationship. Amazing!

Addressing their 30-minute meeting in the UK last month — when the Invictus Game founder flew from California to be by his dad’s side after his cancer diagnosis — the source confirmed Harry would have liked more time to connect with his dad. However, he was “grateful to be able to speak directly to his father and show his support for him.” The confidant mused:

“I’m sure it was emotionally draining for both of them, but it was a step in the right direction. It was a positive move.”

That’s good — especially since it sure didn’t amount to any progress with William or Queen Camilla!! The monarch’s wife was said to be “outraged” when her stepson requested she not join in on the reunion. And then the Prince of Wales didn’t want to interact with his younger brother at all! It didn’t look like much had changed in terms of the rift because of this — but we guess Charles has softened up more than the others!

It’s a positive sign that Harry has at least one potential ally still in The Firm. We hope they can continue taking steps toward reconciliation amid the 75-year-old’s cancer treatment! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

