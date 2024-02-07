King Charles Was 'Unhappy' About Prince Harry Flying Home After Cancer News?!

So much for supposedly wanting to reconcile with his son. Jeez!!

According to royal expert Robert Jobson in a DailyMail.com op-ed on Wednesday, King Charles III was “unhappy” his estranged son Prince Harry made the rash decision to fly to the UK immediately after his cancer diagnosis was announced publicly. Addressing reports the 75-year-old was pleased by his youngest’s trip home, Robert began:

“Charles was widely reported to have been ‘touched’ by the gesture. Perhaps he was. Yet I am told that the reality is both more complex and more troubling — that Harry caused some disquiet by ‘taking it upon himself’ to fly over unbidden and at such short notice. Put it bluntly, the King was unhappy about what amounted to a fait accompli served up by an emotional but well-meaning son.”

Damn. That’s rather harsh, no??

Related: Actress Faked Her Own Death In Publicity Stunt — For Cancer Awareness?!

His Majesty just got diagnosed with cancer after all — wouldn’t he have wanted to see Harry, too?? Apparently, that wasn’t the biggest concern on his mind, however. And the Archewell founder’s travels actually got in the way of his own plans:

“Charles just needs peace and quiet right now and had planned to fly off to the tranquillity of Norfolk with his wife, the Queen [Camilla], much earlier on Tuesday. Yet thanks to Harry’s intervention, their Majesties were left kicking their heels at Clarence House, their main London home, while they waited for the errant younger son to appear.”

Oof. Proving just how unwelcome Meghan Markle‘s hubby was, he “was not invited to stay at Clarence House” or “at any other royal residence,” meaning he “had to book a hotel room for the night.”

Wowww…

As for his actual interaction with Charles, the Our King: Charles III author claimed it was even shorter than initial reports! While nobody knows what went down during the reunion between father and son plus Camilla, Robert claimed it was only 30 minutes and “was hardly enough time to rebuild the many bridges reduced to cinders.” All that for a HALF HOUR? Harry was seriously unwanted!

Despite all this negativity, the royal insider feels “certain that the King still has a soft spot for his younger son.” However, he believes it’ll be up to Prince William to fix the family feud. Huh? The writer explained that “some generosity on the elder brother’s part might well be the only way forward” both for his family and the nation, elaborating:

“Perhaps, with hope and perseverance, the fractured bonds can yet be mended and harmony restored. In his ghost-written memoir, Spare, Harry recalls one moment following Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle in March 2021. This was when Charles had stood between his flushed-faced sons and said: ‘Please boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.’ Surely, it is time for the princes to heed those words. After all King Charles has done for them both, you might think it’s the least they could do for their father — in this hour of need.”

Times of illness are perfect for reconciliation, and we hope the royals will be able to do that should things go south. But it doesn’t sound like Charles or William want very much to do with Harry right now!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Charles was really “unhappy” about the visit? Let us know your thoughts on this (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]