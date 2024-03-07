Taylor Swift Drops Lyric About Dating A Football Player As Travis Kelce Arrives In Singapore!

Seems like Taylor Swift is re-evaluating some of her past song lyrics!

During her latest Eras Tour concert in Singapore, the pop princess performed a mashup of Fifteen and You’re On Your Own Kid in the surprise song part of her show. But in Thursday’s version, she notably dropped some pretty specific lyrics from Fifteen. She didn’t sing:

“Well, in your life you’ll do things / Greater than dating the boy on the football team / I didn’t know it at fifteen”

LOLz! The line is about dreaming bigger than the victories that seem so big and important in high school. But considering she’s recently found love with a boy on a football team… maybe she’s no longer the right messenger for that particular example? Ha!

Video: Watch Big Softie Travis Kelce Lose It Talking About Jason’s Retirement!

We don’t think she did it to spare Travis Kelce from wondering if she was diminishing their romance. He wasn’t even at the show — but he did apparently arrive in town shortly after!

Trav was expected to fly back to hang out with Tay after spending some quality time with big bro Jason Kelce. And it appears he’s just made the trek. The proof? His pal Harry Clark posted a video of the Singapore skyline on his Instagram Stories at around midnight Friday morning local time.

A source tells ET he’s coming to support her as best he can, watching her weekend shows and enjoying visiting another brand new place with her. The insider said:

“Taylor is super busy with her tour, but Travis and her are continuing to make things work. He is enjoying his life in the off season while trying to be as supportive as possible of Taylor. They make a great match and both see a real future together. They have talked about next steps and are on the same page.”

“Next steps” eh? Hmm… For now, we’re just happy for them they get to spend so much time together despite their crazy schedules.

[Image via New Heights/YouTube & MEGA/WENN.]