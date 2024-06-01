Got A Tip?

Prince Harry's Book Spare TRASHED By John Lennon's Son Sean!

We know who’s NOT a fan of Spare… Other than pretty much the whole royal family!

John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon finally got around to reading Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, and let’s just say it’s probably not going to make it into his top 10 best reads of all time list! Ha!

The musician took to X (Twitter) on Tuesday to give a short but stern two-worded review. He wrote:

“My long awaited review of Prince Harry’s autobiography is two words. ‘Spare Me.’”

LOLz!

We all know how many feathers the book ruffled within the royal family, which exacerbated a rift between them, Harry, and Meghan Markle. And clearly Sean doesn’t feel much sympathy towards the couple… In fact, he actually spiraled out in rant over the next few days following backlash from his initial post. He condemned “wokism” and and said some pretty wild stuff… Read through (below):

Whoa, that last comment?! WTF!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via Walt Disney Studios/Disney+ & FayesVision/MEGA/WENN]

Jun 01, 2024 16:18pm PDT

