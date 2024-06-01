Prince Harry's Book Spare TRASHED By John Lennon's Son Sean!

We know who’s NOT a fan of Spare… Other than pretty much the whole royal family!

John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon finally got around to reading Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, and let’s just say it’s probably not going to make it into his top 10 best reads of all time list! Ha!

The musician took to X (Twitter) on Tuesday to give a short but stern two-worded review. He wrote:

“My long awaited review of Prince Harry’s autobiography is two words. ‘Spare Me.’”

My long awaited review of Prince Harry’s autobiography is two words. ‘Spare Me.’ — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 29, 2024

LOLz!

We all know how many feathers the book ruffled within the royal family, which exacerbated a rift between them, Harry, and Meghan Markle. And clearly Sean doesn’t feel much sympathy towards the couple… In fact, he actually spiraled out in rant over the next few days following backlash from his initial post. He condemned “wokism” and and said some pretty wild stuff… Read through (below):

People are coming after me because I made a joke about the title of Harry’s book. It’s pretty great. — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 30, 2024

Wokism is not a religion it’s a full blown cult. I’m starting to realize we have to treat its members as victims of manipulation, indoctrination and abuse. — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 30, 2024

There must be a new indoctrination of the sheeple running because a chorus of accounts have told me in virtually the exact wording that ‘wokism doesn’t really exist.’ ???? The Thought Police are so effective. — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 31, 2024

People are always saying ‘I can’t believe you are against Wokism.’ Meanwhile I was against it from the early 90s. Anyone who knows me will tell you that. My teachers. My friends. I saw it coming and have always hated the bullshit. Don’t tell me how to speak or what to think.… — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 31, 2024

Anyone who says ‘you’re pushing left wing talking points’ or ‘you’re pushing right wing talking points’ as a criticism, is a moron. Hitler was a vegetarian. Does that say anything at all about vegetarianism? No, (I must be clear), it does not. — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 31, 2024

Interesting the Daily Mail chose not to mention me saying that I am sure I have earned some mockery as well. The media always pick and choose to suit their narrative. https://t.co/oUy2SeR0E4 — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 31, 2024

Because I made fun of Prince Harry. Okey Dokey. https://t.co/idzkka0i8R — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 31, 2024

It’s absolutely mind blowing someone could miss the point so completely while still remaining smug. Unbelievable. 3 standard deviations below the average at least. https://t.co/rfW3RDR5CK — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 31, 2024

It’s so fun triggering tards. https://t.co/DeHpFnFNKn — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 31, 2024

Whoa, that last comment?! WTF!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments.

