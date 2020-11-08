Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Los Angeles National Cemetery In Honor Of Remembrance Day

In honor of Remembrance Day in the United Kingdom, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit to the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Sunday afternoon.

The rest of the royal family did so in London, too, while the Duke and Duchess — who now live full-time in Santa Barbara — visited the L.A. cemetery to honor war heroes at the important annual event.

The couple laid flowers at the grave sites of two commonwealth soldiers who had been buried in the park: one who had served in the Royal Australian Air Force, and one from the Royal Canadian Artillery. They also placed a wreath at an obelisk within the cemetery, too. A plaque at the obelisk is inscribed: “In Memory Of The Men Who Offered Their Lives In Defense Of Their Country.”

Harry even signed a poignant message on the wreath that he personally delivered to the monument, writing:

“To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you.”

There was some drama involved in the ceremony, however. According to the Sunday Times, Harry’s request to have a wreath of poppies laid at the national memorial was declined by the royal family. Apparently, the courtiers felt it was inappropriate as he does not represent the royal family any longer, per the report. Yikes!

As you can see from pics from the event itself (see them HERE), it was a solemn, important moment for the couple — and no doubt an emotional time for Harry, considering how the rest of his family was doing much of the same thing during an event back in London.

In fact, back in London, Harry’s father Prince Charles laid a wreath for Queen Elizabeth and another one for himself at their Remembrance Day ceremony. Prince William and Kate Middleton also appeared prominently among the solemn tributes left by members of the royal family there.

As you will remember, Harry served in the British army for ten years, and ended up going on two tours of duty in Afghanistan during that time. Unfortunately, coronavirus pandemic issues prevented him from traveling back to the United Kingdom to mark Remembrance Day in person, and he was left to do so in Los Angeles.

Still, it proved a powerful moment for the former military man, who had been planning to make a tribute alongside some of his former military comrades in England had he been able to do so, according to sources who spoke to People about the matter.

Clearly, an emotional day for the royal family, and those remembering the war, and the heroes who have come before us and given their lives for their country.

