Prince William Was PISSED At Prince Harry For Lying About Archie’s Birth!

The birth of a baby, especially a royal one, should be a joyous occasion! But according to a new book, it sounds like Meghan Markle‘s actually caused some family drama.

As you may recall, she and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019; the proud new poppa came out and confirmed his son’s birth to gathered reporters that very afternoon, though we did not get to see the new addition or learn his name until two days later.

However, that wasn’t the full story. Apparently the very first message to the press was a trick — something that MAJORLY ticked off Prince William!

In his new book, Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, Robert Lacey writes (below) per a People excerpt:

“On the morning of 6 May [2019], Meghan was duly delivered of her delayed but healthy son, weighing in at 7lbs 3oz. Baby Archie had arrived with the dawn at 5.26 a.m., allowing grandmother Doria [Ragland] and the happy couple to return to Windsor with their precious cargo undetected.”

However, it wasn’t until around eight hours later that a statement was released from the royal family, and that one just said the Duchess of Sussex “went into labor.” They didn’t even confirm the birth!

Why? Meghan and Harry wanted to safely and quietly enjoy the first few hours with Archie in complete privacy!

“Their stratagem was bolstered by Buckingham Palace’s putting out a strangely misleading statement at 2 p.m. that day saying that the Duchess of Sussex was just going into labour — when she had, in fact, been delivered of her new son eight hours earlier.”

This confusion struck a nerve with Prince William, who “did not think too highly of Harry and Meghan’s ‘prima donna’ manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son,” the royal historian claims. Furthermore, Will was SO bothered by it all that he and Kate Middleton waited “a full eight days” to meet their new nephew.

Wait, really?! He was distraught enough to give a BABY the silent treatment?!

Meanwhile, many other royal family members went to show support on the day of his birth:

“By contrast, the Queen, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla all turned up within hours to coo over the baby — and it seemed strange that, when the Cambridges did finally pitch up more than a week later, they didn’t bring along George, Charlotte and Louis to welcome their new cousin.”

Are y’all buying this? Did Will really get so upset with Meghan and Harry that he iced out his nephew for a week??

If so, we really hope any animosity washed away when William and Kate met the little redhead!

