Prince Harry Is Giving Archie ‘The Childhood He Always Wanted’

Prince Harry is determined to give his son the childhood he could never have! But what did he miss out on??

Though we can imagine there was little Harry went without as a boy thanks to his royal status, his upbringing didn’t come without certain limitations! Now the Royal “spare” is living a very different life in Montecito, California with Meghan Markle and little Archie Harrison — and he couldn’t be happier about it!

A source spilled to People:

“They are both extremely attentive parents. Harry wants to give Archie the childhood he always wanted.”

Aww, sweet!!

It’s been a few months now since the family of three made the surprise move from a mansion in Los Angeles rented from Tyler Perry to purchasing their first home together in the celeb-filled neighborhood of Montecito, and so far things couldn’t be going better:

“They spend a ton of time outside, and both Harry and Meghan love to play — all the private space is a dream for them.”

Harry and Meghan have been super private about their 17-month-old, especially since exiting the royal family earlier this year. Is that what Harry could never have as a child? The ability to stay out of the public eye and just be, well, a kid??

Of course, Archie will never be normal; he’s still a Royal baby who has been famous since he his conception! People will always be interested in the child of Harry and Meghan, whether they’re His and Her Royal Highnesses or not.

Sadly the privacy does mean it’s unclear when we’ll get a look at the toddler next, but we are getting updates!

Recently, the couple took part in a virtual chat with activist Malala Yousafzai to commemorate International Day of the Girl and discuss education in the time of coronavirus, and of course their parenting wins!

When the 23-year-old asked how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex how they have been spending their time during the ongoing quarantine, they joked, “On Zoom calls,” but Harry acknowledged some of the milestones they’ve enjoyed as a family:

“We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything.”

Aww!!

The Suits alum chimed in:

“And it’s just fantastic, because I think in so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally, and we’d miss a lot of those moments. So I think it’s been a lot of really good family time.”

However, they also recognize that not all parents are in the same situation as they are, and for that Meg feels lucky:

“To be able to raise our son in a way where everything about his nourishment is in terms of educational substance, and how you can learn and how you can grow. You know, having the privilege of being able to go to school is something that, I think, oftentimes is taken for granted. It’s very difficult for a lot of people to recognize just the ability to have a schoolbook is a luxury for so many people.”

We can’t wait for the next Archie update!!

