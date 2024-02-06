Prince Harry Has 'NO Plans' To See William During Solo Visit To UK After Charles' Cancer Diagnosis!

Prince Harry may be back home, but don’t expect a full family reunion.

Just one day after his father King Charles III‘s cancer diagnosis was announced publicly, the Spare author has already jetted across the pond to be by his dad’s side in this trying time.

Per Page Six, the Invictus Games founder was photographed arriving at a private terminal at the Los Angeles International Airport on Monday. He was seen riding in a black Range Rover with his security team trailing behind. Oh, and he was going solo for the trip — no Meghan Markle or his kids by his side. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s team previously told the outlet the Suits alum would be staying in Cali with Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. Makes sense considering what an obviously last-minute trip this was.

Sources then confirmed Harry landed at Heathrow Airport in London on Tuesday before making a “quick trip” to Clarence House to see his father in the afternoon. He was spotted upon arrival, being driven directly to his dad (below):

While the estranged father and son (who reportedly haven’t seen each other in person since the coronation in May) had already been in communication about Charles’ health condition, we’re sure it was an emotionally charged visit considering all the history between them.

Speaking of…

Despite Harry’s hurried travels to England and the scary circumstances, he has NO intention of reconnecting with Prince William while in town. Oof. We thought this diagnosis would’ve been the perfect chance for them to finally look past their differences and end their feud, but we guess not…

A royal source said as much to People, insisting the brothers have “no plans” to get together. Part of this could be blamed on the Prince of Wales’ busy schedule. He’d taken a break from public duties the last few weeks to care for Princess Catherine, who has been recovering from an abdominal surgery. But on Wednesday, he plans to return to his regularly scheduled engagements. So we imagine he’s going to be playing a bit of catch-up.

Plus, with the 75-year-old stepping back from public duties as he focuses on his treatment, the heir to the throne could be undertaking more responsibilities in the coming weeks (though there are no current plans to appoint Counsellors of State at this time). So all this gives him a good excuse not to hang with his kid brother. Still, given all the health ordeals among the royals lately, it’s a bummer Harry and Will won’t be meeting up. It’s times like these family matters most…

That said, as things progress, there’s no saying what could happen. In fact, a source close to the royal household hopes Meghan and the kids will travel to the UK one day soon — something that’s become very rare for them amid the royal rift, saying of Harry’s visit:

“That is good. Hopefully [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them.”

Only time will tell. We hope Harry was able to have a nice visit with Charles, despite any issues between them. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

