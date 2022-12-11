Gayle King Defends Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries!

Gayle King is going to bat for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, the 67-year-old CBS Mornings anchor defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series. When host Andy Cohen quipped that the 41-year-old former actress previously insisted she would never do a reality show – seemingly implying that her new docuseries falls under that category, Gayle quickly shut down his remark. She said at the time:

“It’s not a reality show. It’s not.”

The journalist then noted that she “can’t wait” to watch the six-part series. Ch-ch-check out what she had to say (below):

Related: Royal Fam Is ‘In A State Of Sadness’ After Docuseries Premiere!

Wow! And Gayle, who has been outspoken about Meghan and Harry’s drama with the royal family in the past, isn’t the only one who has come to their defense recently. As we previously reported, following the release of Harry & Meghan, Maren Morris spoke out about the vitriol aimed at the Suits alum in a viral TikTok video. She expressed:

“This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically — mostly coming from women, I have to say — it’s unfathomable to me. People are saying, ‘oh, a woman should never take a man away from his family. That’s all that this is.’ Um, have you seen this family?”

After bringing up several instances in the royal family, including when King Edward VIII abdicated from the throne in 1936 to marry Wallis Simpson and Princess Diana and King Charles III divorced, she continued to note how confused she is by the hate for Meghan:

“I don’t understand this very specific hatred for Meghan herself. I just don’t. I never have. But I can only speak as an American who’s fascinated with this stuff, but people have been annoyed by royals or a particular person in the royal family for centuries. So, we are only living in this time of everything being so front-facing and people getting Netflix documentaries, what have you. … This all feels very pointed at one woman as it mostly always has in history. So, I don’t know. What do you guys think?”

Sadly, we highly doubt the hate aimed at Meghan will not stop, as Netflix will release the second part of the docuseries this coming Thursday, and who knows what the couple plan to drop in the next episodes that will generate some strong reactions from some people. Reactions, Perezcious readers? What are your thoughts on the series so far? Sound off in the comments below.

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]