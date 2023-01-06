Prince Harry Says William Was 'Seething' With King Charles After His Team Allegedly 'Planted' False Stories About Both Princes

Prince Harry‘s royal accusations continue…

As you know, the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming tell-all Spare is due to hit shelves on Tuesday, and ahead of its release some serious royal tea is being spilled! With excerpts claiming Prince William physically attacked him to how King Charles told him there wasn’t ‘enough money’ for Meghan Markle — it’s been a wild ride already! And we’ve still got 5 more days until the book is even here!

In an excerpt obtained by US Weekly it doesn’t look like the drama is stopping anytime soon, either. The 38-year-old wrote in his book how a heated argument took place between his brother and his father in 2019, and it all started when the Duke of Cambridge called him “upset” and said he was “talking too fast”.

The call went on for a bit before Harry was able to figure out what the problem was. According to the memoir, one “gung-ho” member of King Charles’ communications team had “devised and launched a new campaign of getting good press” for the king and Queen Camilla. Why did this upset William so badly? Apparently the team’s bright idea included BOTH princes taking the heat! Yep, their plans to get “good press” meant Harry and William were going to have to get bad press, the campaign came “at the expense” of the brothers!

During the phone call, Harry recalls his “seething” brother saying in a fit of anger:

“They’ve done this to me for the last time.”

Whoa.

Allegedly, the bad press William was receiving was also at the expense of Princess Catherine and their children. Before hanging up, Harry says William added that he “wasn’t going to take it anymore”. Harry very well understood his brother’s upset, stating in his book the same had been done to him by the royal family (which he and Meghan discussed at length in their Netflix series), so he decided to go with his brother to see their father — he agreed to tag along as “moral support”. Emotions rang high, though, and King Charles was NOT pleased with the accusations:

“Pa instantly got upset. He began shouting that Willy was paranoid. We both were. Just because we were getting bad press, and he was getting good, that didn’t mean his staff was behind it.”

This alleged gaslighting didn’t make sense, however, as Harry argues the two princes had “proof” it was King Charles’ team behind this all along!

Even though they were eventually dismissed by their father, the Duke of Sussex was still proud of William for confiding in him with something so sensitive. It definitely wasn’t a mutual pride, though. Harry wrote his brother began to take out his frustrations on him instead, this being one of many instances of physical and verbal altercations between him and William throughout the book:

“In a blink he shifted all his rage onto me. He was going on and on and I lost the thread. I couldn’t understand and I stopped trying. I fell silent, waiting for him to subside.”

Wow. So many spicy stories coming out of Spare — who knows what else could be between those pages. Will U be reading, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

