Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Digging Themselves Into A Deeper Hole With These Tell-Alls,' Royal Family Believes

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miscalculate the result of their recently-released Netflix docuseries?

That’s the word from the royal family, at least. Insiders are reporting new details indicating Buckingham Palace’s apparent belief that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have overplayed their hand with the new Harry & Meghan drop on the streaming giant. A source spoke to Us Weekly about the matter in a newly-published piece on Friday morning.

In it, the insider spoke of a “general consensus” among royal family members. That claim, the story goes, is that the 38-year-old prince and his 41-year-old wife are hurting themselves with so much focus on their former time as active members of the royal family:

“The general consensus amongst the royals is that Harry and Meghan aren’t doing themselves any favors by speaking out about the family, and that they’re digging themselves into a deeper hole with these tell-alls.”

Part of the institution’s concern has to do with what else is forthcoming. As Perezcious readers will recall, the prince’s memoir Spare is set to his bookshelves on January 10. That book will no doubt deal with much of the past as it relates to Harry’s former life, too. And that look back, combined with the Netflix docuseries, is giving pause to insiders. The source explained:

“They’re hoping that once Spare is released, Harry and Meghan will focus on the future and not the past.”

But will they?! After all, the past is proving to be lucrative for the couple right now. Even some divisive American media commentators are criticizing them for taking this angle.

As Perezcious readers will recall, we recently reported on how Prince William and Princess Catherine are reacting to the Netflix launch. This week, an insider explained the future king’s take on the new streaming series. The 40-year-old Prince of Wales is apparently less than thrilled with his little bro’s media blitz, especially after seeing how Harry and Meghan’s March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS News turned out:

“[William] is disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the [royal] family in a cynical light. William was hoping they could move on after the CBS interview, but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards.”

Kate, too, isn’t keen on this current landscape. This week’s previous insider added at the time that Princess Catherine was “hurt and betrayed” Harry went through with the Netflix series considering their previously-close relationship. Clearly, there are a lot of internal issues here. But we already knew that!

Still, it’ll be interesting to see how Harry and Meghan’s stateside life plays out. Netflix, memoirs, what comes next? Something tells us royal sources won’t feel great about it however things go down! What do U think, Perezcious readers??

