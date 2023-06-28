Meghan Markle Distancing Herself From Prince Harry With Plans For ‘One-Woman Show’ Moving Forward!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to go their separate ways — well, sorta…

Don’t worry, royal fans. There’s no trouble in the relationship! But it does sound like the Suits alum is ready to spread her wings after her business deals with her husband crumbled!

As we’ve been following, Spotify recently ended its partnership with the Sussexes company Archewell Audio after a lackluster $20 million deal resulted in just 13 episodes of content — one holiday special and a season of Meghan’s show, Archetypes. While their Netflix deal (estimated to be worth $100 million) “isn’t ending anytime soon,” the actress is already set on branching out and doing her own thing!

Journalist Daniela Elser wrote for news.com.au on Saturday:

“It is looking increasingly like the duchess has traded their Sussex double act for her own one-woman show.”

Because Meghan has secured a set of Hollywood agents of her own, she could take a “divergent” career path from the Spare author, the reporter speculated:

“Meghan — and only Meghan — has a new super agent and reportedly ‘offers have been pouring in’ for Meghan — and only Meghan.”

She continued:

“It looks a lot like, for the first time, the couple are truly on divergent professional paths.”

Hmm…

Would they really stop working together? They’ve been such a package deal for years now — and that’s what’s brought them so much success since leaving the royal family! It seems hard to believe they’d do two entirely different things… but maybe!

While it’s unclear exactly what Meghan plans to do next, there has been lots of chatter that she could be starting up her blog, The Tig, again. Some sources have claimed she’s trying to rival Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop with the lifestyle brand. More recently, other insiders have claimed she’s looking to represent a luxury fashion house, but Dior has already made it clear they have no interest.

One thing is for sure, though. While her Spotify deal is over, her reps insisted she’s working on new Archetypes material for another platform. She and Harry also reportedly have lots of projects in the works at Netflix, including the yet-to-be-released docuseries, Heart of Invictus, about the Invictus Games. As for what’s next, who knows?! What do YOU think will happen in the future? Does Meghan have a career as a “one-woman show”? Let us know (below)!

