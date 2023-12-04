Prince William & King Charles In Full-On Crisis Mode After 'Royal Racist' Names Leak!

The royal family is reeling after journalist Omid Scobie‘s book Endgame shockingly named names in its Dutch translation. And now, the famous fam is trying to figure out their panicked next steps.

As we’ve been reporting, Scobie’s book release in the Netherlands was abruptly halted after both King Charles III and Princess Catherine were named in the Dutch translation for allegedly making “racist” comments several years ago about the possible skin tone of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s then-unborn son Master Archie.

The book was pulled off shelves in Amsterdam and other Dutch cities, but it was too late. Television presenter Piers Morgan publicly named King Charles and Kate as the two cited in the translated version of Endgame. And then the s**t hit the fan! The two people who made Meghan so uncomfortable with their race talk, per that Oprah interview, had finally been revealed. And there was no putting the cat back in the bag.

Now, per a new report from over the weekend, Buckingham Palace is rushing to try to come up with a plan for the fallout.

According to a source who spoke to The Telegraph in an interview published Saturday, King Charles and Prince William are trying to figure out a MAJOR damage control plan. The insider cryptically said the father and son are discussing “all options” regarding Endgame‘s reveal, apparently including the possibility of legal action. Expected… but damn! The source said:

“Discussions are being had, and we’ll continue those discussions this week.”

The insider further noted that it may be some time before King Charles and Prince William come to a firm conclusion about the best course of action:

“Conversations will be had and decisions made with care and time and professionalism rather than rushed over a weekend.”

Clearly, the true fallout from Scobie’s book is still VERY much up in the air. And it sounds like the royal fam is taking it really, really seriously. As we figured they would.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]