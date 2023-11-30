OMG! Piers Morgan Reveals Who The Two Alleged Royal Racists Are!

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey two years ago and claimed someone in the royal family expressed “concerns” about how dark their then-unborn son Archie’s skin tone would be, everyone has been wondering and guessing who the alleged royal racist could have been.

It was believed only one person had the conversation surrounding their child. But in the new book Endgame, author Omid Scobie revealed there were actually TWO people allegedly involved in these “troubling” discussions! Omid claimed to know who the two were but could not say their names due to legal reasons.

However, copies of the book translated to Dutch and released in Holland accidentally identified them! No one who received this version of the book shared their identities — although Dutch journalists who’ve seen the page said it matches previous claims made in royal biographies. This potentially means the royal named in the book was King Charles. Yikes…

While others who have this version of the book have remained tight-lipped on their identities, Piers Morgan, on the other hand? He’s not afraid of naming the two senior royals at the center of these claims! That’s right. After two years of questioning, Piers is letting everyone know who he heard the alleged culprits are! The 58-year-old television personality explained to viewers on Wednesday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored:

“Frankly, if Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can pick it up and see these names, then you – the British people here, who actually pay for the British royal family – you’re entitled to know, too. And then we can have a more open debate about this whole farrago. Because I don’t believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family, and until there is actual evidence of those comments being made I will never believe it.”

So without further ado, Piers stated the first senior royal was, as has been speculated before…

King Charles.

And the second? He said it was…

Princess Catherine!

OMG?! See (below):

“If Dutch people walking into a book shop can see these names then you, the British people are entitled to know, too." Piers Morgan decides to name the two members of the Royal Family accused of racism in pulled copies of Omid Scobie's book ????@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/CkmMRLYaKO — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 29, 2023

It’s important to note the claims that Catherine and Charles are responsible came from Piers. No one has stepped forward to back his comments, nor has the Dutch translation been made public yet. Meghan, Harry, nor the royal family have weighed in on the matter. So for now, nothing has been officially confirmed. But what we do know is that things just got a whole lot messier for the royal family!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised by this accusation? Sound OFF in comments.

[Image via Piers Morgan Uncensored/Twitter, MEGA/WENN]