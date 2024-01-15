Alabama Barker Seemingly Hinted Shanna Moakler Is A 'Deadbeat Mom' Amid Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Feud!

And the mother-daughter drama continues…

Last week, Shanna Moakler brought her family rift back to the spotlight when she went on Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast and aired all her grievances about baby daddy Travis Barker and the Kardashians. Of course, the podcast quickly seemed to ruffle her daughter Alabama Barker‘s feathers as she seemingly threw shade at her mother on Instagram. But now? There’s no mistaking this latest jab!!

On Friday, eagle-eyed fans on social media realized that the 18-year-old liked a super shady post at her momma’s expense! The post read:

“Deadbeat mothers exist. I’m tired of y’all acting like it’s always the dads.”

Wow!

Related: ‘Strict But Not Strict’ Dad Travis Details Alabama’s Dating Rules!

So, the feud between the model and her youngest daughter is clearly still alive and well. Oof.

If you haven’t been following the controversy, the 48-year-old and her daughter have been fighting for years, with one explanation being that Alabama thought Shanna was “a raging a**hole,” the mother revealed on the ‘gram in November. Things certainly didn’t get better when the Blink-182 drummer, with whom she also shares Landon Barker, linked up with Kourtney Kardashian. In the heated podcast, the Playboy alum blamed much of her struggles on the rich fam, as she’s done a ton in the past. But Alabama, who’s always been a daddy’s girl and seems to love her new blended family, certainly wasn’t going to stand by and let those allegations go unchecked.

Seemingly in response to the chatter, the teen slid onto her IG Story, writing cryptically on Thursday:

“Once you stop relying on other individuals, your life will become so much better. Disappointment in others won’t exist.”

And then just one day later she was liking posts about deadbeat moms? Yeah, this isn’t looking good for Shanna… What a bummer, though, considering the family had made some steps toward reconciliation not too long ago. So short-lived!

Thoughts? Do you think Shanna and Alabama will ever make amends? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Alabama Barker/Shanna Moakler/Instagram]