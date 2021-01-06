Are Prince William And Prince Harry Mending Fences? A Trip To California Is Apparently On The Table!

Prince Harry may have left the royal family, but he didn’t stop being Prince William’s brother.

That being said, Megxit definitely didn’t help matters in the ongoing feud between the once-close bros. Fortunately, it sounds like the pair are putting the past behind them and working on mending their relationship in the new year.

Related: Actually, Prince Harry Is ‘Thriving’ In The US! Sorry, Haters!

A source for Us Weekly explained:

“William and Harry’s fallout was very real, very ugly and incredibly intense. They’d reached an impasse, there was so much mud under the bridge and a lot of people felt their feud was beyond repair.”

Now, though, the tension between the princes has thawed. The insider went on:

“It’s certainly been a roller-coaster for everyone involved, especially the brothers, who are vowing not to let things get this out of hand in the future and have learned a lot from this difficult experience.”

The source added that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s husbands “are looking forward to spending time together in person the moment it’s safe to travel.” While the reunion will likely happen in England, don’t rule out a British Invasion in California. The source said:

“[At] some point in 2021, the Cambridges will travel to Santa Barbara and see the Sussexes on their new home turf.”

According to the Us insider, the reconciliation has been met with “a lot of rejoicing” from the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II. But the bad blood between the Duke of Sussex and his relatives seems likely to continue. After all, it was the Queen herself who reportedly denied Harry’s request to participate in the official Remembrance Day ceremony — despite the fact that her grandson is an actual veteran. A source told DailyMail.com:

“While she has enormous admiration for Harry’s achievements both in and out of the military, this was seen as an example of his lack of understanding at what it means for him to be a non-working royal. The Queen is very firmly of the opinion that you can’t pick and choose what you do when it comes to the institution. Either you are in — or you are out.”

According to a source for UK outlet The Mirror, the palace is also taking a “renewed in-depth look at the [Harry and Meghan’s] business deals,” to make sure “they fit with Her Majesty’s values.” The insider said:

“There is undoubtedly a sense of unease over the pace at which they have entered the corporate world and the way in which they have conducted ­themselves relating to their various legal disputes.”

Related: The REAL Kate Middleton Is Nothing Like The Public’s Perception Of Her!

Yeah, but… they had to enter the corporate world in order to become financially independent, which was a requirement for them to leave the royal family. Seriously, what more do these people want?!

Meanwhile, though Harry and Meghan are apparently seeking an extension on their exit from their royal duties, an insider told The Mirror that the 36-year-old has “not yet attempted to contact” his grandmother about a meeting on the subject. Presumably, flying across the pond to work things out will have to wait until COVID restrictions ease.

Hopefully, all of this will be settled for the best so that Harry can protect Meg and baby Archie AND have a better relationship with his brother and grandmother.

[Image via John Rainford/WENN]