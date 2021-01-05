Actually, Prince Harry Is 'Thriving' In The US! Sorry, Haters!

So, you know how Prince Harry is supposedly a “shadow” of his former self since moving to the US? Yeah, turns out that might not be the case.

The British media have been truly bovvered ever since the Duke of Sussex abandoned his homeland, despite the fact that it was the press that drove him away in the first place. The Prince’s biographer Angela Levin went so far as to write a whole op-ed complaining that America (and Meghan Markle) had turned him into an “airy-fairy do-gooder.” Cue the eye roll…

Despite the author’s outlandish (and presumptuous) claims, the 36-year-old is as chill as a true Californian — in fact, an Us Weekly source says he’s actually “thriving”! They shared:

“Harry doesn’t have any regrets about leaving the royal family whatsoever and is really happy in Montecito. He and Meghan are enjoying their new life in California — being a normal family and having the freedom to make their own decisions without anyone watching over them.”

We love to hear it!

The insider added:

“[He] has grown in confidence since the move. Harry isn’t looking back, although he does miss his friends at home.”

And how about all that BS about Archie’s dad “meekly” accepting coming second to his wife? Well, a second source revealed that the couple is totally united and facing this new chapter as a team. They explained:

“2020 was a huge game-changer for Harry and Meghan and it came with its ups and downs — the stress of announcing their departure from the royal family, moving three times, dealing with the pandemic, making huge business decisions, setting up Archewell, coming to terms with the miscarriage. It’s brought them closer together and made them a stronger couple.”

The source went on to remark that the royal sweethearts are “closer than they’ve ever been and feel so lucky to have each other.” So take that, UK tabloids!

Seriously, those stuffy royal stans are going to have to get over the Megxit situation sooner or later. Prince Harry seemed determined to carve out his own path long before Meghan ever came into the picture. Now that he has his own beautiful family, it’s obvious he’s going to do what he thinks is best to protect them and to honor his mother’s legacy, tradition be damned.

TBH, it’s a lot more fun to enjoy this exciting new chapter and anticipate what they have in store with Archewell than complain about royal decorum all the time. Y’all across the pond should try it!

