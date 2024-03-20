Rose Hanbury Is 'Very Upset' Her Prince William Affair Rumor Has Resurfaced!

Prince William‘s alleged mistress Rose Hanbury ain’t happy that she’s been dragged into the conversation!

As Perezcious readers and anglophiles alike know, the Prince of Wales’ alleged affair has been thrust back into the spotlight in recent weeks amid concerns about his wife Princess Catherine‘s health and whereabouts. One of the big theories is that things at the palace have been sketchy lately because of marriage issues stemming from the future king’s supposed tryst with Hanbury, who was once a close pal of the royal couple and whose family has had connections to the prestigious institution for years.

The pair were first linked romantically in 2019 when reports surfaced claiming they had an affair beginning when Kate Middleton was pregnant with Prince Louis, and that it was essentially an open secret to all in the UK’s high society. But with no proof, the rumors faded to the background — until Stephen Colbert spilled the tea on his late-night show earlier this month.

Ever since, rumors have only continued to spread. And, per usual, the palace has stayed quiet. While the Marchioness of Cholmondeley has already denied the cheating scandal claims via her lawyers, a close source is now speaking up on her behalf!

Royal expert and Editor-in-Chief of True Royalty TV Nick Bullen told Us Weekly on Tuesday that the 40-year-old is “very upset” about the controversy, noting:

“I know people who know the Marchioness of Cholmondeley very, very well, and she absolutely was not having an affair with the Prince of Wales. Even when those rumors broke a few years ago, she was very upset by them then. She’s still very upset by them now.”

Remember, the former British model is married to David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, with whom she has three kids. So infidelity speculation is not only damaging to Will’s marriage, it affects her family too! No wonder she’s pissed!

But as for whether anything happened or not, the source insisted the rumors are “rubbish.” Especially since cheating “goes against everything” the father of three stands for after witnessing his parents King Charles III and Princess Diana‘s own struggles with affairs. Nick explained:

“He saw the damage that affairs can cause. What I’m told [is], it’s just not in his psyche.”

Of course, there’s always the flip side that he instead possibly learned to take after his own father. Just saying…

Regardless, the insider went on to blast the royal family for allowing the so-called innocent woman’s name to be dragged in the mud. They continued:

“Something the royal family could possibly learn from [this] is that [with] these vacuums that are created, other people can be collateral damage. Perhaps they need to think about that collateral damage.”

Unfortunately, ruining someone’s reputation is clearly not enough to force the palace’s hand. Just look at how quick they were to throw the Princess of Wales under the bus!

Speaking of Kate, Nick also had thoughts on that latest sighting of the 42-year-old walking alongside her hubby at the Windsor Farm Shop over the weekend. The sighting has been highly contested as fans don’t think it was really Kate in the video, but Nick insisted it’s “definitely” authentic. He suggests:

“I’ve been to that farm shop, it’s very close to the cottage. It was definitely her.”

Huh… Not sure that claim about it being “very close” to the cottage is gonna convince any skeptics. Proximity alone doesn’t mean it was her! Especially not coming from someone defending the mistress! But what do YOU think? Is this affair rumor really fake? Let us know your thoughts (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]