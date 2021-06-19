Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is ‘Hurt’ By Andy Cohen’s Comments About Her RHOC Exit

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is not too happy with Andy Cohen at the moment.

In case you missed it, it was announced that Kelly Dodd, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, and Braunwyn were the cast members who got axed from the Real Housewives of Orange County. However, Heather Dubrow would return to the franchise after leaving in 2016. Following the news, Cohen commented on the 43-year-old reality star getting dropped from season 16 during an interview on the podcast Heath Dubrow’s World. He said of the big shakeup:

“Listening to [Braunwyn] at the reunion made [us] feel like, maybe at this moment in time, being on TV wasn’t the healthiest spot for she and her family. I think she was dealing with some real stuff with herself, with her marriage, with her children. It was a lot.”

Apparently, though, Windham-Burke didn’t appreciate the statement. Speaking with Us Weekly, the Laguna Beach native said she was “hurt the most” by the Bravo host’s words:

“I haven’t spoken to him. I think that’s what hurt me so much. I was not in the healthiest place at the reunion. I was less than a year sober. I was still struggling a lot. There was a lot of tension with my cast. I knew what I was getting into, and it wasn’t hard.”

Braunwyn wished someone actually checked in and “reached out” to her months ago about whether she wanted to appear on more episodes of the series or not. And while the TV personality acknowledge how much she struggled last season, she also knows how much growth she’s had in recent months:

“Although I wasn’t in a great place [then], I’ve gotten so much better by doing the work. And I think we all go through moments in our life that are tough. We’ve all had, you know, mental breakdowns or times in our life where we’re not OK, but we get better. We do the work. And then we heal. And I wish someone had just said, ‘Hey, what’s going on now? How are you healing? How are you doing?’ Because where I was six months ago and where I am now are so different. So that did hurt just because no one took the time to call.”

And even more so, Windham-Burke just wanted the opportunity to show a different side of sobriety on the next season:

“It still sucks. I was really looking forward to showing the other side. You know, I got very raw this last year with sobriety and I think everyone could tell I was struggling and how hard it was. So, I was really looking forward to showing the other side of it. You know, the light at the end of the tunnel. Sobriety is fun. Sobriety is beautiful. It’s very hard getting sober and that’s all you saw last year was the getting, not the being. I really do wish that people could see, ‘Yes, it takes work. Yes, it’s hard.’ But once you get to the other side, it’s beautiful.”

You'll surely be missed by fans!

[Image via Braunwyn Windham-Burke/Instagram & Andy Cohen/Instagram]