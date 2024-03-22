Prince William's Alleged Mistress Rose Hanbury Sends Legal Notice To Stephen Colbert After Affair Jokes!

Oof! Rose Hanbury is coming after Stephen Colbert!

Prince William‘s alleged mistress definitely wasn’t laughing when the late-night comedian brought up their rumored cheating scandal on The Late Show last week amid speculation about Princess Catherine!

According to In Touch, Rose’s lawyers sent the show a legal notice shortly after the segment went live, in which the host joked about the alleged infidelity while claiming it was the reason Kate Middleton‘s been MIA lately. While the cheating rumors have been around for years, it was seemingly the first time a major media outlet had brought them up amid #KateGate.

In a statement to the outlet, the attorneys revealed:

“The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. We have written on our client’s behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organizations to confirm that the allegation is false.”

Oh, wow! Are they trying to get Stephen to walk back on the joke publicly?? That’s wild!

It’s also kinda crazy considering the celeb isn’t even the one who came up with the rumors – he was citing other publications the whole time! And they were reports from 2019, so it’s not like he was breaking any news! In the episode, the TV personality quipped in part:

“Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair. I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley. … Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Rose] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he ‘laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.’ Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating.”

Honestly, wasn’t that bad, all things considered! But we guess the former British model, who has already denied the affair, doesn’t want her name getting dragged through the mud anymore, so she’s doing everything she can to stop it!

For now, the now-controversial opening monologue is still available to watch, so doesn’t look like the legal threat has done much!

