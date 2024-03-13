Stephen Colbert Goes In On Princess Catherine Photoshop Fail AND Prince William Affair Rumors!!

Stephen Colbert has fallen down the rabbit hole that is #KateGate!

In Tuesday’s opening monologue of The Late Show, the comedian dove headfirst into conspiracy theories about Princess Catherine‘s rumored disappearance. But rather than focus on all the photoshop claims that have been the talk of the town, he decided to “spill the tea” on Prince William‘s cheating rumors! And he really goes there — name-checking people and all!

Calling out the Prince of Wales’ rumored affair with the “alleged other woman” Lady Rose Hanbury (AKA the Marchioness of Cholmondeley), the talk show host revealed internet sleuths believe this secret romp is the reason Kate Middleton has taken a backseat. Bringing up receipts from a 2019 Cosmopolitan article, the host dished:

“Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and the marching band of chicanery since 2019. According to tabloids back then, ‘when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he apparently ‘laughed it off saying there was nothing to it.’ Aha! Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating!”

Mocking William, he continued:

“Haha! Imagine me having an affair, and is to laugh! It reminds me of a jape. Knock knock, who’s there? Oh, it’s my illegitimate son! I’ve knocked up my mistress!”

OOF!!

Princess Diana was long accused of getting pregnant with Prince Harry by her former lover, of course. And not to mention some online detectives actually think William and Rose already had a secret love child together — though that is very much just a conspiracy theory! Still, that is a noteworthy dig! Stephen went on to add that Rose is “an old friend of the royals” who is “married to a close friend of William’s, David Rocksavage,” teasing:

“Really? Rocksavage? That sounds less like a British noble and more like a musician from the Flintstones!”

LOLz! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

If you don’t know, William and Rose have been romantically linked since late 2017 and early 2018 when Kate was pregnant (and super ill) with Prince Louis! The pairs distanced themselves from each other at the time and royal insiders have tried to hit back at the claims, but the rumors have never completely gone away. And now that Stephen is calling out the future King like this?? It’s bound to make the conspiracy theories worse!! Divorce is one of the biggest theories for the Princess of Wales’ disappearance, after all, and this isn’t gonna help!

Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

