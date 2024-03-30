Princess Beatrice & Eugenie ‘Very Upset’ With King Charles Right Now -- Here’s Why!

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have a bone to pick with King Charles!

Here is the sitch. You know the royal family is running low on working members at the moment due to Princess Catherine and King Charles taking time to focus on their health amid their respective cancer diagnosis. Even Prince William has stepped back from royal duties in order to stay home and help Catherine while she gets treatment. While everyone is out, Beatrice and Eugenie have wanted to lend a hand and fill in for any public events. The thing is? No one has bothered to ask them! Now, they are pissed!

A friend of the sisters told The Daily Beast on Thursday that they are “very upset” with Charles. Eugenie and Beatrice feel like they are being “ignored” all because of their father Prince Andrew’s past transgressions, which includes sexual assault allegation:

“It seems mean that the girls aren’t being used at all when they have made it clear they want to be of service, especially when Prince Andrew has been accepted back into the fold. They have done nothing wrong and they shouldn’t be visited with the sins of their father. They are very upset to have been ignored by the king as they feel they have a lot to offer, but ultimately not surprised. They are sanguine about it.”

One would think the royals would want their help instead of solely relying on Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie to represent the monarchy post scandal. Strength in numbers, that sort of thing! However, Charles will not budge on the matter any time soon. According to a family friend, though, it is nothing personal! The 75-year-old monarch is simply following the rules of his mom, Queen Elizabeth:

“Charles is very fond of the York girls, but everyone, including them, accepts there is no place for them to be full-time working royals. And as the late Queen Elizabeth made clear, being a part-time working royal isn’t an option.”

Given the circumstances, couldn’t he make an expectation? Well, a former courtier added that bringing on Beatrice and Eugenie “would not be helpful” at the end of the day:

“With hindsight you can make the argument that they should have been kept on, but a dramatic change of course now would not be helpful for anyone. The York girls have built successful lives as private individuals.”

Oof. For now, it seems the York girls are stuck on the sidelines! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Charles should have had Beatrice and Eugenie step in for royal engagements during this time? Sound OFF in the comments below!

