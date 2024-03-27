How Prince William Feels After Princess Catherine’s Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William was completely rocked by Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnosis.

As you know, the 42-year-old princess had undergone major abdominal surgery earlier this year — only to find out she had cancer and would need to undergo preventive chemotherapy. Of course, when she heard the news, a source told Us Weekly that she “was shocked” and “in shock for a while after,” noting that she and William “were not ready for the diagnosis.” Understandable. No one ever is.

It also doesn’t help that they were dealing with a ton of speculation about her well-being and whereabouts at the same time. Despite struggling with her health battle and public scrutiny, Catherine is determined to stay strong for their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The insider added:

“She tires easily, but she’s been trying to spend as much time with her kids as she can.”

As for William? It has been a very rough time for him behind the scenes. The source shared that the Prince of Wales feels “helpless and scared” right now. That is very understandable. The unknown can be so scary while dealing with a major health issue like this. However, he is trying to push those feelings aside and do everything he can to help Catherine. He even asked, according to the insider, other family members to fill in for him with his public duties in order to stay home:

“William is trying to be there for Kate and helping in every way he can. He’s been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings.”

The kids know what is going on with their mom at this time. The source said:

“They know their mother is sick and is trying to get better.”

Moving forward, Catherine is focused on her recovery and won’t step out in public for a bit. She and William won’t even attend traditional Easter services this weekend. While Catherine is working at home, the source noted it is unknown when she will officially begin making official appearances out and about again:

“Kate has been working from home, but she is unsure when she will feel ready to step out. It’s up to her when it comes to getting back in the public eye.”

Without a doubt, these past few weeks have been difficult for the royal family between Catherine and King Charles‘ cancer battles. We continue to keep them in our hearts and send the two of them healing energy at this time. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

