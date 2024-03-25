Sarah Ferguson Breaks Silence On Princess Catherine Amid Her Own Cancer Battle

Sarah Ferguson is sending Princess Catherine all her love and support!

Prince Andrew‘s ex-wife, who is battling her own bout of cancer, broke her silence on Kate Middleton‘s diagnosis via an Instagram text-only post on Monday. Addressing the Princess of Wales’ scary health condition, the mother of two wrote:

“All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment. I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.”

Very sweet!

Related: William & Catherine’s Easter Plans Revealed Following Cancer Diagnosis



The Duchess of York went on to hope for peace and privacy for the 42-year-old amid her treatment, adding:

“As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness. I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal.”

See it in full (below):

If you don’t know, Sarah was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer over the summer. Months after having a mastectomy and thinking she’d “beat” it, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie‘s momma went in for reconstructive surgery where doctors discovered several concerning moles — one of which ended up being cancerous. The 64-year-old was diagnosed with a form of skin cancer known as malignant melanoma, according to a statement from her spokesperson in late January.

This news was shared just days after Kate announced she’d had a planned abdominal surgery — and it was a somewhat similar situation. As Kate shared on Friday, doctors performed an operation on what they thought was a non-cancerous issue, only to discover it really was cancerous after the fact. She has since begun preventative chemotherapy. And all of this is happening while King Charles III is also facing his own cancer battle, so it’s been a really rough and emotional time for the royal family at large! Wishing them all well!

Reactions? Share them in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Good Morning Britain/YouTube]