Princess Catherine Paid Soldiers' HUGE Bar Tab After Missing St. Paddy's Day Parade!

Princess Catherine reportedly celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in a big way… despite her hiatus from public life!

Kate Middleton and her hubby Prince William are always in the middle of the St. Paddy’s Day celebrations across the pond, and it was a huge letdown this year when the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards wasn’t in attendance for the big parade and all the partying. But not to worry! According to DailyMail.com on Wednesday, the Princess of Wales sent some love to the Irish soldiers despite her absence from the event.

Of course, the 42-year-old has been recovering from abdominal surgery, so it’s no surprise she turned down her appearance at the parade. After the parade, though, she reportedly picked up a HUGE bar tab at one of the local pubs where the soldiers were celebrating.

The mom of three reportedly dropped a whopping $2,500 on drinks for the lads! And since the prices for Guinness are lower on the military base, that meant the soldiers of Aldershot were treated to over 700 pints. Wow!

On Sunday, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a little video celebrating the holiday with a clip of the Irish Guards rehearsing ahead of the parade. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

It’s safe to say if this is true, Kate really went all out to ensure everyone was well taken care of while she’s being taken care of at home! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

