Princess Catherine Back To Work! Here's What She's Doing At Home Amid Recovery!

Princess Catherine may be avoiding public duties, but she apparently hasn’t stopped working altogether!

The Princess of Wales has been out of commission since mid-January when she announced she’d undergone abdominal surgery. That caused her to stay in the hospital for about two weeks, and she has been subsequently expected to recuperate at home until after Easter. But since then, she’s been the focus of massive conspiracy theories about her health and whereabouts after fans noticed she hadn’t been seen publicly since Christmas. Recent sightings have done nothing to stop suspicions, either.

But now, in a possible attempt to shut down public notions that there’s something seriously wrong with the mother of three, Kensington Palace announced new details about her recovery. And specifically, how she’s been keeping herself busy!

Related: Princess Catherine’s Neighbor Reveals When He Last Saw Her!

On Thursday, a palace spokesperson told The Telegraph that Kate Middleton has been focused with working on her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s “Shaping Us” campaign from her home in Windsor. They explained:

“The princess has been kept updated throughout the process.”

This comes as the campaign is set to present the findings from a study on the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB), which is a system for assessing a baby’s social behaviors, on Thursday. The study was conducted in two National Health Service trusts by the Institute of Health Visiting and the University of Oxford.

Back in 2022 while visiting Denmark, Prince William‘s wife actually suggested using the tool after meeting families who had benefited from the system. And that combined with the fact that she’s a proud momma herself means she’s likely very interested in the results of the study! However, we’re sure this won’t do much to shut down skeptics. Staying in the know is a lot different than being hands-on with the project, you know? But it was a good attempt, KP. LOLz!

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]